ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Dismembered foot found in bucket helps identify victim in Louisiana cold case

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Officials positively identified a man killed in a 2016 homicide thanks to DNA technology and a dismembered foot found in a bucket. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 29, 2016, at 7 a.m., a passerby called 911 after seeing a "badly decomposed body" on Highway 90. The autopsy reportedly determined the victim was approximately 5-foot-10, male, and at least 65 years old. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Biloxi#St Tammany Sheriff
calcasieu.info

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
CEDAR HILL, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.

A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
stpso.com

Lee Road Student Arrested for Menacing

A Lee Road-area girl was arrested Thursday (October 6) on a misdemeanor menacing charge after telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another classmate. Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident after a parent of one of the...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy