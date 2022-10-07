Read full article on original website
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Tri-City Herald
Washington is slipping toward deep, dark winter. Here’s how much daylight we lose each day
Remember waking at the start of October and being able to throw open your curtains to a ray of sunshine as early as 7 a.m.? Or how about when you get home from a busy day and enjoyed the outside sun until as late as 6:45 p.m.?. Hold on to...
nbcrightnow.com
US-2 near Stevens Pass closes again amid Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US-2 near Skykomish closed again Sunday morning, to give crews a chance to remove a burned tree from the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said there isn't a detour in place. The highway has closed and been reopened multiple times since...
Washington crews pick up 816 tons of highway litter
WASHINGTON - We live in a uniquely beautiful state filled with diverse landscapes that are teeming with a seemingly endless variety of plants and animals. And, few sights are more disheartening than seeing litter scattered along roadsides. According to research, 75% of Washingtonians never litter. However, early data from our 2022 statewide litter study show there are still more than 24,000 pieces of litter per mile on urban interstate highways and nearly 31,000 pieces of litter per acre on urban interchanges!
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Needs ‘All-of-the-Above’ Approach to Energy Future
For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.
Who is the Richest Person in Washington State?
Some of the richest people in the world call Washington State home. Which person that lives here actually has the most dough?
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
Two WSDOT trucks hit on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were struck by separate vehicles on Friday morning. A truck was sweeping Interstate 5 near 56th Street when a car slammed into it. A second WSDOT truck responding to the crash was then struck by another vehicle. The Washington...
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
