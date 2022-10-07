Every summer, the labs, forests, boats, and dorms of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) buzz with activity as more than 40 interns come to campus to participate in environmental science research projects. Traditionally, the vast majority of these interns have been undergraduate science majors, looking to gain hands-on experiences that will help them find jobs and graduate school positions later in their careers. However, this summer, those undergraduate interns were joined by a less familiar group – middle school science teachers. SERC was one of 8 sites around the country awarded grants from the National Science Foundation to establish Research Experience for Teachers programs (RETs) in biology and environmental science. The RET funding is intended to provide opportunities for science teachers from public schools to engage in hands-on research and work alongside research staff. This provides the teachers with increased knowledge of current research methods and topics that they can take back to their classrooms and their students. It also provides opportunities to build and strengthen relationships between research organizations and local teachers and school districts.

