Read full article on original website
Related
Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Smithonian
When the Chesapeake Bay Serves as Your Research Laboratory and Inspiration for the Classroom
Every summer, the labs, forests, boats, and dorms of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) buzz with activity as more than 40 interns come to campus to participate in environmental science research projects. Traditionally, the vast majority of these interns have been undergraduate science majors, looking to gain hands-on experiences that will help them find jobs and graduate school positions later in their careers. However, this summer, those undergraduate interns were joined by a less familiar group – middle school science teachers. SERC was one of 8 sites around the country awarded grants from the National Science Foundation to establish Research Experience for Teachers programs (RETs) in biology and environmental science. The RET funding is intended to provide opportunities for science teachers from public schools to engage in hands-on research and work alongside research staff. This provides the teachers with increased knowledge of current research methods and topics that they can take back to their classrooms and their students. It also provides opportunities to build and strengthen relationships between research organizations and local teachers and school districts.
Smithonian
Our Ancestors Ate a Paleo Diet, With Carbs
What did people eat for dinner tens of thousands of years ago? Many advocates of the so-called Paleo diet will tell you that our ancestors’ plates were heavy on meat and low on carbohydrates — and that, as a result, we have evolved to thrive on this type of nutritional regimen.
Comments / 0