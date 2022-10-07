ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

theadvocate.com

BRPD searching for driver who struck pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run crash

Baton Rouge police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road late Saturday. The crash happened close to midnight Saturday in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, when the driver of a black Range Rover SUV struck Jude Jarreau, 44, who was crossing the road, BRPD said in a statement Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
MONTZ, LA
brproud.com

State, defense rests in trial for man accused of killing police officer in 2018 hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The manslaughter trial for Albert Franklin Jr. is coming to an end after the state and defense rest their cases Friday evening. Back on March 12, 2018, Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, Christopher Lawton with another agent attempted to issue an arrest warrant to Franklin while he sat in a U-HUAL truck in a Walmart parking lot in Baker.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded

Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
BATON ROUGE, LA

