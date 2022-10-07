Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
BRPD searching for driver who struck pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run crash
Baton Rouge police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road late Saturday. The crash happened close to midnight Saturday in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, when the driver of a black Range Rover SUV struck Jude Jarreau, 44, who was crossing the road, BRPD said in a statement Sunday.
Area of Surrey Street Sectioned Off—Potential Explosive Device Found
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) found a potential explosive device during a traffic stop on Surrey Street.
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
Police arrest armed robbery suspect with help from community
An armed robbery suspect in Broussard was arrested after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended him in under an hour.
Opelousas Police Department responds to ten shots fired calls this week
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) responded to several calls this last week in reference to citizens hearing gunshots.
theadvocate.com
theadvocate.com
2 BRPD officers on leave after wounding man who pulled gun on them, agency says
After an armed 25-year-old man ignored their verbal commands and pointed a gun at them Saturday night, Baton Rouge police officers shot him, sending him to the hospital where he's expected to survive injuries to the upper part of his body, the police department said in a statement Sunday. Two...
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
an17.com
L'Observateur
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
LPSO asks for help in string of vehicle break-ins; knows type of stolen getaway car thieves were in
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping identify and locate the people who committed a string of vehicle break-ins recently. Deputies said unlocked cars in several subdivisions along Dunn Road near Creek Haven Lane in Denham Springs...
brproud.com
State, defense rests in trial for man accused of killing police officer in 2018 hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The manslaughter trial for Albert Franklin Jr. is coming to an end after the state and defense rest their cases Friday evening. Back on March 12, 2018, Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, Christopher Lawton with another agent attempted to issue an arrest warrant to Franklin while he sat in a U-HUAL truck in a Walmart parking lot in Baker.
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
wbrz.com
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
wbrz.com
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
brproud.com
Zachary detectives, victim’s family ask for tips in unsolved January 2021 homicide
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking the public for tips in an unsolved January 2021 murder in Zachary. The Zachary Police Department said Jacob Nations, 22, was shot to death on Monday, January 11, 2021, on Lower Zachary Road. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, according to police.
