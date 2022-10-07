ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship.

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

