Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up
Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
Hilton Head educator named Beaufort County Teacher of the Year
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Schools spent the day celebrating education, and the educators who make a difference in the classroom every day. “The teacher of the year is Dr. Laverne Stewart from Hilton Head Middle School.” Big cheers from her school and the rest of the local teachers in attendance as […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. approves grant aimed at giving convicted Veterans services instead of jail time
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new $210,000 grant is looking to provide Veterans resources instead of jail time if they have committed a crime. The Charleston County Council approves the grant to go towards a liaison that will provide services like mental health and drug and alcohol treatment to Veterans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County elections: Who is on the ballot
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County. Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years. “So, when […]
live5news.com
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Man says off-duty officer beat him up, accused him of slashing tires
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A normal September night in 2020 escalated quickly, a North Charleston man claims in a lawsuit, after a police officer woke him up, accused him of slashing his patrol car’s tires, pulled him to the street and beat him up. A lawsuit filed in...
Dorchester County deputies searching for missing/endangered woman
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered. Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe […]
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
The Post and Courier
California woman arrested at Charleston airport with 40 lbs. of weed, police say
A woman traveling from California was arrested at the Charleston International Airport after police allegedly found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Thao Nguyen was booked Oct. 6 into Charleston County jail on the offense of trafficking marijuana. Charleston County Aviation Authority police said they had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WJCL
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
Update 8:35 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:. “Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”
abcnews4.com
SC-based yacht manufacturer expanding into Dorchester County, creating 149 new jobs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A South Carolina-based yacht manufacturing company is expanding its operations into Dorchester County with a $12 million investment expected to bring 149 new jobs to the area. Phenom Yachts, LLC's operations are expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023 at 113 Sportsman Way in...
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
abcnews4.com
Vehicle goes airborne, fatally striking utility pole in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell says the single-vehicle collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 2:27 a.m. A Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on U.S. 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg.
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
Comments / 0