digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed

Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
TVLine

SEAL Team's Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bringing CBS' Fire Country to Life, Compares His TV Roles (VIDEO)

CBS is heading to Fire Country this Friday at 9/8c, with a new drama headlined and created by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California, Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption (and a shortened sentence) by joining a prison-release firefighting program. But what Bode is not expecting is to be stationed in his rural hometown of Edgewater, where five years prior he (figuratively!) “burned down everything in his life” and then left, harboring a big secret. The cast also boasts The Closer‘s Billy Burke as Cal Fire chief Vince; Lucifer‘s...
soapoperanetwork.com

Michael Graziadei Back to ‘The Young and the Restless’

With “The Young and the Restless” entering its 50th season this month, the daytime drama series is sticking to its promise with the return of fan favorites. First up: Michael Graziadei, who portrayed Daniel Romalotti, Phyllis’ son (Michelle Stafford) off and on from 2004-2016. Since departing the...
thebrag.com

Dua Lipa confirms relationship status days after dating rumours

Dua Lipa has confirmed she has been enjoying the single life just days after rumours started circulating about her and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah. Speaking with guest Charli XCX on the latest episode of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer said she has spent most of this year happily single.
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Jonah Johnston Has Heart-to-Heart About Girlfriend Ashley With Anna in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Jonah Johnston is opening up to sister Anna about how his relationship with girlfriend Ashley has weathered his recent life shift of moving home with his parents. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the Johnstons hit the court to get deep about Jonah's challenging chapter.
thebrag.com

“Unleash hell”: Woman says avoid ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ because their spells could come ‘through the TV’

A Texas woman has gone viral after posting on Facebook begging parents not to let their children watch Hocus Pocus as it will apparently “unleash hell” on their kids. The mother of three, named Jamie Gooch, urged in a recent Facebook that parents should protect their children as the movie could be “could be casting any type of spell [that]… could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”
TVLine

Ratings: Steady Grey's, SVU Top Thursday; Sheldon Leads in Viewers

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and NBC’s SVU tied for the nightly demo win (per Nielsen finals), while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience. ABC | Station 19 returned to 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), down a tick from its previous averages, while Grey’s (3.8 mil/0.6,reader grade “B+”) returned steady. The freshman drama Alaska Daily debuted to 3.6 mil and a 0.3, improving on Big Sky‘s average audience in the time slot but tying ABC’s Rookie Feds and CBS’ Real Love Boat for the lowest-rated...
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Streaming Information

“But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Grey’s Anatomy.” — Ben Franklin Later tonight, ABC’s long-running medical drama returns for its nineteenth season. Wow. In just two short years we’ll be able to buy Grey’s Anatomy its first legal beer. Change is in the air for the beloved series as star Ellen Pompeo will scale back her role this season — reportedly only appearing in eight episodes — as she works on the upcoming Hulu series Orphan. Pompeo will still narrate each Season 19 episode and continue her behind-the-scenes role as a producer. Tonight’s...
HeySoCal

Actor suing ABC claims network wants to harass his supporters

Former “General Hospital” actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired in 2021 after 25 years with the show for public statements regarding the network’s coronavirus vaccine directive and other issues, says he will fight the network’s efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Fire Country Has Big Premiere on CBS, Blue Bloods Returns Strong

CBS continued its fall rollout Friday with three highly anticipated premieres. Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot, got off the ground running with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. The series is an improvement upon Magnum P.I.'s total viewer tally last season. The series also launched as the fall's most-watched...
