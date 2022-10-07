Read full article on original website
Malaysian PM calls for early polls as ruling party seeks to rise above graft cases
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday called an early election, aiming to win a stronger mandate and end political instability since the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal and COVID crisis.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Russia Security Council official says ‘there will be others’ after mass strikes in Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that the Kremlin will launch additional attacks after it pursued mass strikes across Ukrainian cities on Monday. “The first episode has been played. There will be others,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday...
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.
Sold to gangs, forced to run online scams: inside Cambodia’s cybercrime crisis
When the advert popped up on Ly Thi Lan’s* Facebook feed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. An employer in Cambodia was looking for new staff, the only requirement was computer skills, and the salary was generous, especially compared with her factory job in her home country, Vietnam. She would be able to save money, and pay for health treatment she needed. Her husband decided to go as well. “I just wanted to go there to have a better job, earn money to pay for a better life,” she says.
Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved Monday, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November. The elections would come nine months before Parliament’s term expires, following calls for early polls from Ismail’s United Malays National Organization. UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, was feuding with its allies and is aiming for a big win on its own. Ismail said he met Sunday with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who consented to the dissolution. He said he decided to call early polls to counter...
Hundreds of women protest femicide in Ecuador
Hundreds of women marched Saturday against femicide in Ecuador, which a gender violence NGO says has claimed more than 200 victims since the start of the year. There have been 206 femicides in Ecuador since the beginning of the year, according to an NGO that monitors gender violence.
Bosnian Serb opposition calls election 'rigged', stages protest
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thousands of people on Thursday protested in Banja Luka over what they said was a 'rigged' election in favour of pro-Russian nationalist Milorad Dodik in the vote for president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.
Factbox-How Malaysia's election system works
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri announced the dissolution of parliament on Monday, paving the way for the nation's 15th general election at a date to be fixed by the Election Commission.
Malaysia palace hopes election commission to hold poll as soon as possible
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister's request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday, after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament.
Israeli leader welcomes US plan for sea border with Lebanon
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Sunday welcomed a U.S. proposal for setting the maritime border with Lebanon, saying the American plan for resolving a long-running dispute between the neighboring countries would lift Israel’s economy and boost regional security. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the proposal...
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran.The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17 after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police. Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women. Since then, protests spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Lula Can Defend Brazil Election Lead With Third Parties, Abstainers
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters. Lula won 48.4% of valid votes on Sunday against 43.2%...
Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia
PARIS — (AP) — A former Liberian rebel is going on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is notably accused of “complicity in massive and...
UK slaps sanctions on Iran ‘morality police’ after death of Mahsa Amini
Liz Truss’s government has imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called morality police and other top security officials amid widespread protests in the country and accusations of human rights violations.Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police in Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced on Monday that it has sanctioned the regime’s morality police “in its entirety”, as well as five leading political and security officials in Iran for “committing serious human rights...
Malaysia's palm planters eye robots, drones to combat labour crunch
YONG PENG, Malaysia, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian research student Haziq Ramli wore an outfit resembling a light jetpack, with poles strapped to his biceps, to wield a long pole that clipped the sharp fronds and heavy bunches of fruit from oil palm trees nearly twice his height.
Motion to debate Uyghur rights abuses is rejected in ‘disaster’ vote for UN
The UN Human Rights Council rejected a motion led by mostly western countries to hold a debate on China’s alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, sparking anger and discontent among rights groups.The resolution seeking the bare minimum of holding a debate on the situation of human rights for Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang was presented to the UN’s top human rights body by the US, UK and others.The motion was the first time China’s human rights record against Uyghurs was brought up for a vote at the council.But the draft resolution failed from being adopted...
