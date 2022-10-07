ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian

Sold to gangs, forced to run online scams: inside Cambodia’s cybercrime crisis

When the advert popped up on Ly Thi Lan’s* Facebook feed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. An employer in Cambodia was looking for new staff, the only requirement was computer skills, and the salary was generous, especially compared with her factory job in her home country, Vietnam. She would be able to save money, and pay for health treatment she needed. Her husband decided to go as well. “I just wanted to go there to have a better job, earn money to pay for a better life,” she says.
The Independent

Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved Monday, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November. The elections would come nine months before Parliament’s term expires, following calls for early polls from Ismail’s United Malays National Organization. UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, was feuding with its allies and is aiming for a big win on its own. Ismail said he met Sunday with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who consented to the dissolution. He said he decided to call early polls to counter...
AFP

Hundreds of women protest femicide in Ecuador

Hundreds of women marched Saturday against femicide in Ecuador, which a gender violence NGO says has claimed more than 200 victims since the start of the year. There have been 206 femicides in Ecuador since the beginning of the year, according to an NGO that monitors gender violence. 
Reuters

Factbox-How Malaysia's election system works

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri announced the dissolution of parliament on Monday, paving the way for the nation's 15th general election at a date to be fixed by the Election Commission.
The Associated Press

Israeli leader welcomes US plan for sea border with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Sunday welcomed a U.S. proposal for setting the maritime border with Lebanon, saying the American plan for resolving a long-running dispute between the neighboring countries would lift Israel’s economy and boost regional security. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the proposal...
The Independent

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran.The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17 after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police. Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women. Since then, protests spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Lula Can Defend Brazil Election Lead With Third Parties, Abstainers

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters. Lula won 48.4% of valid votes on Sunday against 43.2%...
960 The Ref

Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia

PARIS — (AP) — A former Liberian rebel is going on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is notably accused of “complicity in massive and...
The Independent

UK slaps sanctions on Iran ‘morality police’ after death of Mahsa Amini

Liz Truss’s government has imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called morality police and other top security officials amid widespread protests in the country and accusations of human rights violations.Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police in Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced on Monday that it has sanctioned the regime’s morality police “in its entirety”, as well as five leading political and security officials in Iran for “committing serious human rights...
The Independent

Motion to debate Uyghur rights abuses is rejected in ‘disaster’ vote for UN

The UN Human Rights Council rejected a motion led by mostly western countries to hold a debate on China’s alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, sparking anger and discontent among rights groups.The resolution seeking the bare minimum of holding a debate on the situation of human rights for Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang was presented to the UN’s top human rights body by the US, UK and others.The motion was the first time China’s human rights record against Uyghurs was brought up for a vote at the council.But the draft resolution failed from being adopted...
