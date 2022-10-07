ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien’s iconic Tin Room Bar & Restaurant has quietly reopened

 2 days ago
After being closed for nine months, Burien’s iconic Tin Room Bar & Restaurant quietly reopened on Wednesday night, Oct. 5, 2022.

As we previously reported, owner Danny House closed the business in early January, 2022, due what he attributed at the time to “labor shortage, limited hours of operation, forced closures, mandates, the list is long…”

“The COVID-19 pandemic saw many changes that hindered our ability to provide the best possible experience for you, so we closed the doors and took a break until we could all come back together as neighbors and friends,” House said on the bar’s website.

The Tin Room first opened in 2005 at 923 SW 152nd Street, back in the days before Olde Burien was being redeveloped. The restaurant and bar became an “anchor” for the rebirth, which has since blossomed into one of the hippest small business districts in the region with busy restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques and much more.

Management at the bar posted at least three mysterious stories to Facebook over the last two weeks, teasing that something might be happening soon, and neighbors reported that there were people inside cleaning and preparing the space last week.

“And just like that everything is back to normal!” wrote one fan on Facebook. “Welcome back to Burien @tinroombar”

“Welcome back Tin Room! You have been missed,” wrote another.

Hours:

  • Tuesday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Sunday – Monday: Closed

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

