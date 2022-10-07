ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

AFP

UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against debating alleged widespread abuses in China's Xinjiang region after intense lobbying by Beijing, in a heavy setback for Western nations. But in a moment of knife-edge drama, countries on the 47-member council in Geneva voted 19-17 against holding a debate on human rights in Xinjiang, with 11 nations abstaining.
POLITICS
The Independent

Motion to debate Uyghur rights abuses is rejected in ‘disaster’ vote for UN

The UN Human Rights Council rejected a motion led by mostly western countries to hold a debate on China’s alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, sparking anger and discontent among rights groups.The resolution seeking the bare minimum of holding a debate on the situation of human rights for Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang was presented to the UN’s top human rights body by the US, UK and others.The motion was the first time China’s human rights record against Uyghurs was brought up for a vote at the council.But the draft resolution failed from being adopted...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greece’s chief diplomat met Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, for discussions that addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries, including the coordination of their position on regional and international issues of common interest, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. He did not provide further details.Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism....
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find

A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group

Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
POLITICS
SFGate

Peace talks in Ethiopian conflict are delayed, diplomats say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — African Union-sponsored peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s two year-long Tigray conflict will not take place as planned this weekend because of logistics and other issues, diplomatic sources told The Associated Press on Friday, a further sign of the challenges in bringing the deeply suspicious warring sides to the table.
POLITICS
France 24

UN’s Guterres calls for international troops to intervene in Haiti

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday. Guterres is not suggesting that the...
WORLD
click orlando

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Why you can't understand Iran in 2022 without understanding 1978

After months of ever-growing protests and strikes targeting his despotic rule, the Shah of Iran desperately tried to appease the masses in a Nov. 6, 1978, televised broadcast. “I heard the voice of your revolution,” the shah said as he acknowledged past mistakes and promised to amend his ways. But rather than save his rule, that was the moment, according to the narrative of the revolutionaries, that the shah sealed his own demise.
MIDDLE EAST

