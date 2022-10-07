ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin

The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
Newark’s Downtown Urby Is The Next Best Thing to Living On Rutgers Campus

Most modern college students are looking for a bit of independence - after all, that's easily one of the most exciting things about college. And while many students opt for the convenience of college dorms, some juniors and seniors (and even first-year students and sophomores) try their hands at renting their student apartments as they tackle their schooling. Admittedly for many, that's a whole new ballgame.
Irvington’s Burgess is sworn in as state senator

IRVINGTON, NJ — Next stop, N.J. state Senate! Renee Burgess, who last month was president of the Irvington Town Council, is now New Jersey’s newest state senator. This makes her the first state senator to hail from Irvington. She was sworn into office on Sept. 29 to represent the 28th Legislative District, filling the seat vacated by longtime state Sen. Ronald L. Rice, who retired in August due to health concerns.
Two N.J. Cities Named On ‘Murder Capitals’ Of America List For 2022

Two New Jersey cities are, unfortunately, on the United States of America’s murder capital list for 2022. This list features 30 United States cities with the highest number of murders per 1,000 residents. The Neighborhood Scout used cities in their research that had at least 25,000 residents. The first...
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Joe Parisi, former Englewood Cliffs mayor, dies at 62

Joseph C. Parisi, Jr., a Democrat who served as mayor of Englewood Cliffs from 2008 to 2015, died on October 6. He was 62. He had served as chairman and CEO at the Otterstedt Insurance Agency, as a director of ConnectOne Bank, and as a trustee of Holy Name Hospital.
Statement from Head Coach Greg Schiano

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Statement from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano:. "﻿This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator. I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.
NEWARK, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEWARK, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newark Central High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
