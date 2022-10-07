Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidernj.com
State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin
The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
New “Education Matters” slate runs for Jersey City school board
In recent years, control of Jersey City’s Board of Education overseeing one of New Jersey’s largest school districts has primarily become a battle between two slates, one backed by the Jersey City Education Association – the local teacher’s union – and another backed by real estate developers.
Realty Today
Newark’s Downtown Urby Is The Next Best Thing to Living On Rutgers Campus
Most modern college students are looking for a bit of independence - after all, that's easily one of the most exciting things about college. And while many students opt for the convenience of college dorms, some juniors and seniors (and even first-year students and sophomores) try their hands at renting their student apartments as they tackle their schooling. Admittedly for many, that's a whole new ballgame.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington’s Burgess is sworn in as state senator
IRVINGTON, NJ — Next stop, N.J. state Senate! Renee Burgess, who last month was president of the Irvington Town Council, is now New Jersey’s newest state senator. This makes her the first state senator to hail from Irvington. She was sworn into office on Sept. 29 to represent the 28th Legislative District, filling the seat vacated by longtime state Sen. Ronald L. Rice, who retired in August due to health concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne, NJ school worker claims discrimination for not being Italian
WAYNE — A Passaic County groundskeeper who has worked for his local school district for nearly 30 years claims he was passed over for promotions and faced retaliation in part because he was not Italian, according to a lawsuit. Brian Taylor, 51, of Wayne, tried several avenues to work...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Two N.J. Cities Named On ‘Murder Capitals’ Of America List For 2022
Two New Jersey cities are, unfortunately, on the United States of America’s murder capital list for 2022. This list features 30 United States cities with the highest number of murders per 1,000 residents. The Neighborhood Scout used cities in their research that had at least 25,000 residents. The first...
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey Globe
Joe Parisi, former Englewood Cliffs mayor, dies at 62
Joseph C. Parisi, Jr., a Democrat who served as mayor of Englewood Cliffs from 2008 to 2015, died on October 6. He was 62. He had served as chairman and CEO at the Otterstedt Insurance Agency, as a director of ConnectOne Bank, and as a trustee of Holy Name Hospital.
Rallygoers call for protection of Caven Point at Liberty State Park
On a cool and breezy morning in Jersey City, hints of the fall season were settling in Liberty State Park. A few leaves had fallen from their trees, a few of which started showing small shades of orange, while boats and birds were floating along the waters of the Hudson River.
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
unionnewsdaily.com
Thousands attend Kean University’s second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival drew a crowd of more than 4,000 to the lawn at Enlow Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an evening of jazz, blues and reggae music, featuring NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and other performers. The audience, more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
R Scarlet Knights
Statement from Head Coach Greg Schiano
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Statement from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano:. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator. I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The most creative cocktail at the most romantic restaurant in NJ
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
NEWARK, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Newark Central High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
Comments / 0