Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
New Glik’s Men’s Clothing Store Has Officially Opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Earlier this year, we learned the Miller Hill Mall would be getting a new store and this one would fill a void that had existed in the mall for quite awhile. Glik's men's store would be 100% dedicated to men's clothing, something that hadn't existed in the mall previously. The...
Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work
Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
Wanna Test Drive A City Bus? Duluth Transit Authority Hosting Free Public Test Drive Event
There are some things in life you never really think you'll have the opportunity to drive. At the top of my list, for example, is a Zamboni. Another thing most people don't get to drive is a city bus, but the Duluth Transit Authority is providing the opportunity to scratch that one off the list.
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
Armed Suspect Causes Lockdown At Superior School, Mariner Business Center + Daycare
A credible report of an armed suspect in Superior caused the lockdown of the Mariner Business Center along with the high school and a daycare in the area this afternoon around 1:00 PM. According to details shared by Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the suspect is in custody. The incident occured...
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Here’s Why Mail Delivery In Superior Is Late, Not Consistent
Complaining about USPS mail delivery has a long tradition - even when it wasn't warranted. Many people often cracked good-natured jokes about rate increases and the ever-growing time it took mail pieces to cross town or the country. However, many Superior mail customers aren't finding any humor in the current...
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull
After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions
Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
Duluth DECC Offers Way For Nonprofits To Raise Money While Helping Out
Fundraising has long been a challenge for many nonprofits Now, a new initiative could help Northland volunteers raising money while having fun and helping out. The source comes from a long-time champion of the community. DECC Executive Dan Hartman unveiled the new initiative called 'Fundraising At The DECC" during a...
Too Soon? Duluth’s Holiday Shopping Season Has Begun With Target Deal Days
I'm sure you've seen them in a number of stores while out shopping in the Northland. You've likely seen them when you're actually looking to get something for Halloween. Of course, I'm talking about Christmas displays. It seems these holiday items are on full display earlier each year. I guess...
