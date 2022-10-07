ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Big cooldown expected next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
WKRG

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens, Slowing before shifting south

Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Karl continues to strengthen as it lingers in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl is the eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds...
WKRG

A few strong storms this morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front is moving through our area this morning and ahead of that, a line of storms is moving through. Some strong storms are embedded in this line moving SE with gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, thunder and some hail. This will move out by mid-morning and drier air will move in.
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
WKRG

Take 5: Community Hospice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are joined by Tim Buttell, the co-owner of Community Hospice. Community Hospice is a locally owned and managed hospice agency serving the Baldwin County area. Hospice recognizes that every individual is different, therefore the hospice team creates an individualized plan of care to meet the specific needs and wishes of the patient and their family. Hospice care can also be provided in other locations such as assisted living facilities, nursing homes, or other long-term care facility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspected arsonist strikes again in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Fire Department was called out to what’s believed to be another intentionally set fire. This one was on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and scorched the forest floor in the Triangle Park area. It’s just adjacent to where Fairhope Police said two fires were intestinally set the week before.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in Downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
qudach.com

Unsuspecting woman buys human fetus

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing communicative which spans some sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County pistillate recovered cremated quality remains and a fetus successful a jar aft purchasing a retention portion successful an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes location from Mobile and began going done them that she made the bizarre discovery.
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
WKRG News 5

Vandalism draws concern in Lucedale parks, downtown

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A recent wave of vandalism throughout Lucedale has drawn the ire of city leaders. Public works staff have found tire tracks on some of the city soccer fields from people driving donuts on it. Staff put out fall decorations earlier this month, but heads and clothes on scarecrows have come up […]
utv44.com

Teen runaway missing out of Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
WKRG News 5

3 fires under investigation in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope has seen three fires in a row. All of the fires happened in the same area near Veterans Drive and Triangle Drive. The cause of all three fires is under investigation. Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department is working with investigators to whether this was intentional. […]
