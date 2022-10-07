Read full article on original website
DOT discusses future plans north of Huron
HURON — A small group of interested landowners and residents met with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Tuesday evening at the Huron Event Center to discuss a proposed project on S.D. Hwy. 37 north of Huron. Waylon Blasius of Banner Associates presented the information to the crowd...
Letter - Lafreniere 10-10-22
October 2-8 is National 4-H Week. This is a great time to brag about our organization and encourage other kids to join. We both love 4-H and doing craft projects and showing some at the fair, but there are so many other opportunities. We agreed that this past year our favorites were raising and showing chickens, choosing some cute outfits and being in Fashion Revue, taking the cupcake classes and practicing our photography. We would love to have more of our friends and classmates involved so why not give it a try? This is the perfect time since October starts our brand new year.
Food (tax) for thought
Part of the historic London Calling album by The Clash, “Lost in the Supermarket” combines multiple genres into one song and has a tremendous legacy with the legends that have grown around the song. Did Clash lead singer Joe Strummer write the lyrics about a particular supermarket? Did...
It's the 2022 Great Scarecrow Festival!
The Huron Public Library’s Great Scarecrow Festival is open to the public in Campbell Park. People are encouraged to vote for their favorite display by stopping at the library or visiting the library website. Winners will be announced Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Campbell Park. Prizes will be provided...
Top-ranked Pierre cruises past Tigers
HURON – Defending 11AA champion Pierre Governors remained undefeated with a resounding 59-7 victory over the Huron Tigers Friday at Tiger Stadium. Facing the top-ranked team in the state with arguably the top player in the state, the Tigers certainly wanted to get off to a fast start. They...
