October 2-8 is National 4-H Week. This is a great time to brag about our organization and encourage other kids to join. We both love 4-H and doing craft projects and showing some at the fair, but there are so many other opportunities. We agreed that this past year our favorites were raising and showing chickens, choosing some cute outfits and being in Fashion Revue, taking the cupcake classes and practicing our photography. We would love to have more of our friends and classmates involved so why not give it a try? This is the perfect time since October starts our brand new year.

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO