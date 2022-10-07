Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
whbc.com
Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man shot dead outside Dave’s Market
Police are searching for a 35-year-old man believed to have fatally shot a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of Dave's Market & Eatery.
cleveland19.com
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street at 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence. Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of...
No injuries in blaze at Akron pizza shop; fire crews still on-scene
Firefighting crews are at an Akron pizza shop along Sand Run Road. Live video of the scene shows a haze of smoke billowing from Pavona's Pizza Joint, 32 Sand Run Road, near the West Market Street Intersection.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
blavity.com
Ohio Man Charged With Groping Teenage Stepdaughter On Camera During Online Class
A registered sex offender in Berea, Ohio, was charged last week after being caught on camera inappropriately touching his 16-year-old stepdaughter during a virtual class on Sept. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Cleveland welcomes new police chief as department faces pressure
Applause filled the room Friday as East Cleveland welcomed a new chief. Already facing an overwhelming amount of pressure, Chief Brian Gerhard steps into his new role with a history of internal crime.
cleveland19.com
6-year-old severely burned in Lakewood car fire trying to protect younger brother from flames
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major car fire in Lakewood left a 6-year-old severely burned. Dean Martin is recovering at Metro Health in Cleveland. He has second and third-degree burns on his face, arms, and legs. Martin’s mother says he worked to shield his 4-year-old little brother Elijah while her car was on fire.
Drug unit investigates after man found dead in his home: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 46, was found dead in his home by his brother Sept. 30. The body was released to the coroner’s office and the drug enforcement unit responded to investigate because narcotics were located at the home. Suspicious person: Beta Drive. A Holiday Inn employee reported at 3:45 a.m....
UPDATE: Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for northern Ohioan
NORTHERN OHIO — UPDATE @ 7:36 a.m.:. The missing adult was found safely by law enforcement and the alert has been cancelled. A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old northern Ohio man who drove away from his residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday morning and has not returned.
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire. The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue. According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters said crews rescued a man and his dog early Sunday morning from a house fire. The blaze broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Beardsley Street. According to the fire department, crews brought the fire under control in...
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
Comments / 0