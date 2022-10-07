ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

PSJA ISD to host flu shot clinic for employees

Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District is hosting a flu shot clinic for their employees Monday. The clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will take place at the PSJA Stadium Home Locker Room. This clinic will be open to all PSJA ISD employees.
ALAMO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Edinburg Chamber Welcomes Board President Mario Lizcano

Mario Lizcano, administrator of Corporate Affairs at DHR Health, is the new president of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Lizcano’s term began on Oct. 1 with him succeeding Michael Williamson, current executive vice president of commercial lending at Texas National Bank. Lizcano’s service to the chamber...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Education
Mcallen, TX
Education
laferianews.net

Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival

CONTACT Sue Griffin- Festival Chair – (209) 227-4823. INTERVIEWS BY APPOINTMENT (CALL AHEAD) ● NIKKI BELMONTE – AMERICAN BIRDING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT. Please note the level of activity at the Convention Center after 6AM. will be nil. The trade show is not open, all participants are on trips. The best time to witness the hustle and bustle, interview and film is after Noon. Field Trip participation by members of the media is possible but must be prearranged.
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vida#College Student#South Texas Health System
KRGV

Gladys Porter Zoo announces plans for expansion

Big changes are coming to the Gladys Porter Zoo. The zoo unveiled a 10-year master plan to expand the zoo. “We're looking to have this done in phases - our first phase is the zip line,” Suzanne Shepherd, the zoo’s president of the valley’s zoological society, said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Marketing
sbnewspaper.com

San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’

By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
KRGV

Valley experts weigh in on early signs of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local experts weigh in on giving a better understanding of what it is like to be in an abusive relationship. "Abuse comes in many different forms, it does not have to be physical or sexual to be considered abuse," Community Education Program Coordination at Mujeres Unidas Victoria De Los Santos said. "You know a lot of these victims go through mental and emotional verbal abuse."
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Residents gather for Barktober Pet Fair in Mission

Valley pets and pet owners showed up to Barktober Pet Fair in Mission Sunday. South Texas Wellness Vaccine Clinic was part of the pet fair, giving nail trims and microchipping pets. Furry friends were also showing off their outfits as they competed in a costume contest.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy