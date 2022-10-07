Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything Luis Bazan said at Pharr International Bridge’s ‘Taste of Trade’ event
PHARR, Texas – The Pharr International Bridge recently celebrated the start of the fresh produce season with an event titled “Taste of Trade.”. Every year the Pharr Bridge Board hosts an event to bring together the growers and shippers of the fruits and vegetables that comes to the United States from Mexico through their bridge.
KRGV
PSJA ISD to host flu shot clinic for employees
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District is hosting a flu shot clinic for their employees Monday. The clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will take place at the PSJA Stadium Home Locker Room. This clinic will be open to all PSJA ISD employees.
riograndeguardian.com
Treviño: Let’s shuttle those visiting McAllen for business to Hidalgo’s historic district
HIDALGO, Texas – Let’s have a shuttle service from the McAllen hotels surrounding the city’s convention center to the city of Hidalgo’s historic district. That way, all the visiting business men and women who are at a loose end following their conventions can see some historic local attractions.
valleybusinessreport.com
Edinburg Chamber Welcomes Board President Mario Lizcano
Mario Lizcano, administrator of Corporate Affairs at DHR Health, is the new president of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Lizcano’s term began on Oct. 1 with him succeeding Michael Williamson, current executive vice president of commercial lending at Texas National Bank. Lizcano’s service to the chamber...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riograndeguardian.com
Asked why she will not do chamber forums, De La Cruz says she has ‘already shared a stage’ with Vallejo
MCALLEN, Texas – Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz says the reason she will not debate Democrat Michelle Vallejo is because she has already “shared a stage” with her earlier in the campaign. However, the stage they shared was not a forum for the two candidates for...
laferianews.net
Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival
CONTACT Sue Griffin- Festival Chair – (209) 227-4823. INTERVIEWS BY APPOINTMENT (CALL AHEAD) ● NIKKI BELMONTE – AMERICAN BIRDING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT. Please note the level of activity at the Convention Center after 6AM. will be nil. The trade show is not open, all participants are on trips. The best time to witness the hustle and bustle, interview and film is after Noon. Field Trip participation by members of the media is possible but must be prearranged.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Fallen firefighters honored including San Benito fire chief who died in 2021
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the United States on Sunday, many communities have lowered flags to pay respect and to memorialize 148 fallen firefighters, including a fire chief from San Benito who died from complications of COVID-19. The gesture is part of a weekend of observances organized by the National Firefighters Memorial Service that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Gladys Porter Zoo announces plans for expansion
Big changes are coming to the Gladys Porter Zoo. The zoo unveiled a 10-year master plan to expand the zoo. “We're looking to have this done in phases - our first phase is the zip line,” Suzanne Shepherd, the zoo’s president of the valley’s zoological society, said.
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
Fall fest ‘Terror on Texas Ave.’ set to return for its second year
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second annual fall fest “Terror on Texas Ave.” is slated to return this October. The festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with South Texas Ford Dealers. The festival will feature a haunted house consisting of “13 […]
KRGV
Brownsville PUB customers planning to protest overcharges at upcoming board meeting
Customers with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board remain upset with the findings of a recently released forensic audit. The audit, commissioned by the city of Brownsville, found several issues with a failed energy project that started over a decade ago. Among the issues were increased rates on customers for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge
The timing of Thursday night's seminar is hard to ignore. A ruling allows LGBTQ employees to be fired for the way they dress, their pronouns, or bathroom they use.
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas' first Hispanic four-star general
Fort Hood is set to be renamed in honor of Texas' first Hispanic four-star general, Richard Cavazos.
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
sbnewspaper.com
San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’
By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
KRGV
Valley experts weigh in on early signs of domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local experts weigh in on giving a better understanding of what it is like to be in an abusive relationship. "Abuse comes in many different forms, it does not have to be physical or sexual to be considered abuse," Community Education Program Coordination at Mujeres Unidas Victoria De Los Santos said. "You know a lot of these victims go through mental and emotional verbal abuse."
KRGV
Residents gather for Barktober Pet Fair in Mission
Valley pets and pet owners showed up to Barktober Pet Fair in Mission Sunday. South Texas Wellness Vaccine Clinic was part of the pet fair, giving nail trims and microchipping pets. Furry friends were also showing off their outfits as they competed in a costume contest.
kurv.com
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
Comments / 1