San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
cw35.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #2: Johnson's Tavarez 96-yd kickoff return. NOMINEE #3: Carson Green's 3 TD game.
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday
The McDonald's Fry Truck will pull into the stadium for the pre-game party ahead of the San Antonio FC match.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
Legendary San Antonio philanthropist Jocelyn 'Joci' Straus dies at 91
Her fundraising efforts led to San Antonio's historic theaters being saved.
Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Tony! Toni! Toné! heading to AT&T Center this December
Throwback shows are in full swing.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio brewery claims gold at Great American Beer Festival
The San Antonio beer community represented at the Great American Beer Festival and one brewery brought home gold. The annual competition was held October 6 through October 8 in Denver, Colorado. Texas brought home 22 medals overall, three of which came from the Alamo City. Roadmap Brewing took gold international-style...
KENS 5
Actual cold front moving through San Antonio next week
Finally some relief from the heat! The high temperature after the cold front moves in will be 79 degrees.
OLLU student athlete dies after head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO — A volleyball athlete that attended Our Lady of the Lake University has passed away after a major crash on Monday on the northside, according to their website. The Medical Examiner identified the woman as 21-year-old Angelina Isabella Martinez. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
Spicy or Fancy? James Avery adds new Whataburger ketchup charms to collection
SAN ANTONIO - Spicy or Fancy? What is your choice of ketchup at Whataburger?. It doesn't matter which condiment you like. James Avery has added new charms in the shape of Whataburger ketchup packets. “Whataburger Fancy and Spicy Ketchups are legendary—so it’s only fitting we spice up our collaboration with...
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
KSAT 12
Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and more R&B legends to perform in San Antonio this December
SAN ANTONIO – This December, a group of R&B legends will make their way to San Antonio for a throwback show. The “RNB Rewind” tour is scheduled for Dec. 3 at the AT&T Center. It will include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Teddy Riley, Tony Toni Tone, Frankie...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
KTSA
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
KSAT 12
Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival
SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
Popular sandwich shop Bilia Eatery relocating within Castle Hills neighborhood
The Cubano is staying on the menu, of course.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
