San Antonio, TX

cw35.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #2: Johnson's Tavarez 96-yd kickoff return. NOMINEE #3: Carson Green's 3 TD game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio brewery claims gold at Great American Beer Festival

The San Antonio beer community represented at the Great American Beer Festival and one brewery brought home gold. The annual competition was held October 6 through October 8 in Denver, Colorado. Texas brought home 22 medals overall, three of which came from the Alamo City. Roadmap Brewing took gold international-style...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio's Homeless Pets Need Your Help

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

