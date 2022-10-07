ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

I went to an NFL London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and these are the things I wish I knew before going

Insider/Barnaby Lane; Getty/Mike Hewitt The Green Bay Packers made their first ever trip to England on Sunday as it took on the New York Giants in the second of this year's NFL London Games. It wasn't a happy visit for Aaron Rodgers and his teammates, however, as the Giants came from behind to seal a memorable 27-22 win.  A record crowd of 61,024 packed into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the match, one of whom was me. 
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
