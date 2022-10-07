Read full article on original website
The New York Giants spoiled the Green Bay Packers’ first trip to London with a dominant second half that featured 17 straight points, including the go-ahead touchdown run by Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter of the 27-22 upset win over Matt LaFleur’s team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
A fast start creating leads of 17 points and 10 points in the first half wasn’t enough for the Green Bay Packers, who didn’t score a point on offense and gave up 17 straight points on defense in the second half of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
