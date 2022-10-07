Google debuts new Weather app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches

What you need to know

Google has a native Weather app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches.

The app is available to download through Google Play Store.

The Weather app allows users to quickly glance at temperatures, and UV index, customize tiles, and more.

Google has introduced a new Weather app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Yesterday, the company announced the Pixel Watch , its first and most anticipated smartwatch running Wear OS 3.5. And right before the launch, the search giant silently placed the new Weather app in its Wear OS Play Store.

First spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the senior technical editor at Esper, the latest Weather app will be able to showcase hourly and weekly forecasts next to displaying daily temperatures (high and low). Users can further get a glance at the UV index, perception conditions, tiles, and complications support with the new app.

The app can be seen listed in the Google Play Store, and Wear OS smartwatch owners on Wear OS 3 can install the app right away. Of course, there is only a handful of Wear OS 3 watches on the market, including Samsung's recent Galaxy Watch 5 line and the overpriced Montblanc Summit 3.

The screenshots from the Play Store listing give us an idea of how the weather app would look on a compatible smartwatch.

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

Of course, the usual data safety cautions apply, as data such as location data (approximate location) might be shared with third parties as part of effective app functionality. Users must also be aware that, including the location data, the app might collect crash logs, Device IDs, diagnosis, and other app performance data. However, Google guarantees the data is always encrypted and transferred over a secure connection.

New Pixel Watch will soon be able to get their hands on the app as well. The watch starts at $349 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model and $399 for the LTE model, which is admittedly pricey. The pre-orders have already, and it appears Google is speeding up to release relevant apps from their end. Yesterday, Google also made the native Pixel Watch app available for Android users and was available on the Play Store.

