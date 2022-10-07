ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Morning Call: LSU or Vols? Can Tulane crack Top 25 with win? Are Saints in panic mode? Lester Ricard weighs in…

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former pro quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

This week, Lester talks about newly ranked LSU (No. 25,, 4-1) as the Tigers host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0), as well as his alma mater Tulane, who is knocking on the AP Top 25, too.

The Green Wave (4-1) host East Carolina (3-2). Is this the week they break through the other side?

And what about the Saints (1-3)? Is it too early to push the panic button?

Lester weighs in on that and more.

