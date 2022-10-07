Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Suntec Concrete
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Suntec Concrete. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
azbigmedia.com
7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix
One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
East Valley Tribune
Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes
The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
KOLD-TV
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
azbigmedia.com
Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley
She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Small Giants
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Small Giants. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
These Ancient Native American Ruins in Coolidge Are A Must-See in The Phoenix Area
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument(Creative Commons/Jasperdo) There's something uniquely interesting about seeing the ruins of ancient civilizations, and The Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is no different. Although the original purpose of these ruins is unclear, the Casa Grande Ruins are among the largest prehistoric structures ever built in North America. The ancestral Sonoran Desert people built the structure around the year 1350 A.D. Nearby, archaeologists say there is also evidence of advanced developments in agriculture by the ancestral Sonoran Desert people.
SignalsAZ
Downtown Goodyear Plans for Major Development
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
KOLD-TV
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
azbigmedia.com
How to navigate the new changes of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
When you walk through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you are surrounded by the smell of delicious food, beautiful artwork, the constant sound of construction, and people in purple shirts. For such a large airport, there is always a need for changes at the airport. To help the public keep...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the CRE industry outlook from NAIOP Developing Leaders
It’s a unique time for newer generations of commercial real estate (CRE) professionals in Arizona. Coming off the heels of a global pandemic, inflation upheaval, supply chain issues and labor shortages, rising leaders who are part of the NAIOP Developing Leaders program have been presented with unusual and unprecedented challenges. Alongside these obstacles, however, are also a wealth of opportunities. The widespread growth of Metro Phoenix has created ample and exciting career-building circumstances.
Phoenix New Times
Two Valley Entrepreneurs Are Minting Their Future with Cannabis and Crypto
Two Scottsdale residents — one with a weed-friendly club in downtown Phoenix and another with a pot-focused clothing line — are mixing cannabis with blockchain to grow their businesses. George Gebran, who owns and operates breakfast joint U.S. Egg with his family, is building a cannabis community within...
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Five Valley cities listed as safest cities for trick-or-treating for Halloween
Gilbert has been listed as the No. 1 safest city in America for trick-or-treating, and four other Valley cities placed in the top 25.
