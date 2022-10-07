Read full article on original website
Watch Dream Theater’s John Petrucci + Mike Portnoy Play Live Together for First Time in 12 Years
It's on! Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and the band's former drummer Mike Portnoy have played their first live show together since Portnoy exited the band in 2010. The onstage collaboration came about as Petrucci has just launched his North American tour in support of his Terminal Velocity solo album, and he's added bassist Dave LaRue to fill out his live trio supporting the record.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”
The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show
Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Drowning Pool Singer ‘Hesitant’ to Talk About Lyrics ‘Because of Cancel Culture’
Drowning Pool are back with a vengeance, as the Texas metal band is dropping their long-delayed album today (Sept. 30) called Strike a Nerve. Loudwire Weekends host Todd Fooks spoke with vocalist Jasen Moreno and guitarist CJ Pierce about how the band spent their time waiting for the record to come out and what fans can expect from it.
Oasis + Liam Gallagher Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Reveals His Cancer Is ‘Gone’
There's some good news from former Oasis and recent Liam Gallagher guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, who has revealed that after a recent doctor's visit, he's learned that his cancer is now gone. Arthurs was diagnosed with tonsil cancer back in April, revealing his plans to take a break from playing...
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review
The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Dumps Joseph as Her Partner for ‘The Amazing Race’
'Big Brother 24' fans might not see 'Jaylor' teaming up for 'The Amazing Race' after all. Instead, Taylor Hale has another partner for the race in mind.
Yes, Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson are still talking smack about each other
Dave Mustaine denies David Ellefson was a “founding member” of Megadeth, while Ellefson responds: “If you don’t have my back, fuck it”
Corey Taylor Reveals Which of His Slipknot Masks Is His Favorite in Reddit AMA
Corey Taylor has had lots of memorable looks throughout his career, but which of a Slipknot masks is his favorite? That's just one of the questions put to the Slipknot frontman during a new Reddit AMA with fans, and Taylor actually did answer the question. Keeping it short and to...
Ringo Starr Revealed His New Hobby That Has Nothing to do With Music
Ringo Starr still drums, but he revealed he has a new hobby that has nothing to do with music.
See The Killers Bring Out Bruce Springsteen for Madison Square Garden Encore
"Everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked the crowd as The Killers wrapped up their show at Madison Square Garden last night, October 1. The band then brought out The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, who joined in for an epic 3-song encore.
Sabaton Surprise-Release First Part of New EP Trilogy ‘Echoes of the Great War’
Sabaton aren't done making songs about World War I — not by a long shot. On Friday (Sept. 30), the Swedish metal band released the EP Weapons of the Modern Age, the first in a trilogy of new Sabaton EPs furthering their WWI imagery, as a total surprise. Weapons...
Jay Weinberg Reveals a Slipknot Secret While Playing ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’
What’s true and false about Slipknot? Drummer Jay Weinberg joined us to prove and disprove what’s written about him and the band on Wikipedia. If you see Jay in person, don’t call him “ballbag.” Despite what Wikipedia says, that’s not one of Weinberg’s actual nicknames. However, Jay has a theory on why that got added to his Wiki page.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
