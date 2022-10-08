ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Has One Midfielder Back But Another Is Now Injured

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on his squad prior to the Premier League match with Arsenal on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday against Arsenal and had mixed news to report.

Liverpool's early season has been blighted by injury issues which has not helped the 55-year-old's team. In truth, however, they have been disappointing so far and are far from close to re-capturing the form from last season's brilliant campaign.

At one stage Klopp was missing ten first-team players through injury with the midfield the worst hit area with Jordan Henderson , Thiago Alcantara , Curtis Jones , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and Naby Keita all having spent time on the sidelines.

Liverpool have been hit by an early-season injury crisis which has seen them make a disappointing start to the season.

Curtis Jones

There was positive news today however when Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com ) that England under-21 international Jones had returned to full training.

The 21-year-old has been missing after picking up an issue with his tibia after the Community Shield victory against Manchester City at the end of July with Klopp confirming he took part in his first full session on Thursday.

"Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, it looked good – but that's now the first session. He's then probably the closest."

Curtis Jones has not played since the Community Shield victory but is now back in training.

Arthur Melo

It wasn't all good news for Liverpool and Klopp however with the German confirming that on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo has picked up a muscle injury.

"We have one new injury, it's Arthur Melo. In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be but he's out."

Liverpool's match with Arsenal on Sunday kicks off at 4:30pm BST and watch out for more of our coverage in the build-up to the match.

