abc17news.com
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge’s race
MUSKEGON, Mich (AP) — A Michigan judicial candidate is facing domestic assault charges partly based on video footage suggesting he hit his girlfriend repeatedly with a belt. Domestic violence advocates in the community say they felt compelled to actively speak out against his candidacy. The candidate’s girlfriend and his attorney deny that he actually struck her. According to the Detroit Free Press, Jason Kolkema was arraigned on the charges in mid-September. Kolkema is a 51-year-old attorney running for Muskegon County’s 14th Circuit Court judicial seat. He has told supporters that he was striking a chair with a belt and not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker in a neighboring building.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota’s PCA shortage: “Am I going to lose my independence now?”
EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most. Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
Tracking mid-week rain with falling temperatures
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows cooling to the upper 40s as winds remain out of the west at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Temperatures quickly warm to the lower 80s with mostly clear skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 4-8 mph. Extended: A cold front drives...
