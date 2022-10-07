MUSKEGON, Mich (AP) — A Michigan judicial candidate is facing domestic assault charges partly based on video footage suggesting he hit his girlfriend repeatedly with a belt. Domestic violence advocates in the community say they felt compelled to actively speak out against his candidacy. The candidate’s girlfriend and his attorney deny that he actually struck her. According to the Detroit Free Press, Jason Kolkema was arraigned on the charges in mid-September. Kolkema is a 51-year-old attorney running for Muskegon County’s 14th Circuit Court judicial seat. He has told supporters that he was striking a chair with a belt and not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker in a neighboring building.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO