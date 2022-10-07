ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Emmons breaks history in homecoming win for Kearney

KEARNEY — On a crisp, fall evening, the Bulldogs (7-0) celebrated Homecoming night as Raytown South made the trip north on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cardinals (2-5) gave the Bulldogs everything they had, especially in the first half, but Kearney was too much as they beat the visitors 53-12. The highlight of the evening was junior running back Cameron Emmons. He had a historic night. It started when the Bulldogs stopped the Cardinals on fourth down inside the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs lead was well out of reach as they were up 46-12 at the time.
KEARNEY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
RAYTOWN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes

Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured. At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of October 10th

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of October 10th includes pothole patching at several locations across northwest Missouri and in the local counties. Specific projects in the local counties include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – continued resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KIX 105.7

Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOMU

Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years

CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

Community Policy