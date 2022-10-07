Read full article on original website
Emmons breaks history in homecoming win for Kearney
KEARNEY — On a crisp, fall evening, the Bulldogs (7-0) celebrated Homecoming night as Raytown South made the trip north on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cardinals (2-5) gave the Bulldogs everything they had, especially in the first half, but Kearney was too much as they beat the visitors 53-12. The highlight of the evening was junior running back Cameron Emmons. He had a historic night. It started when the Bulldogs stopped the Cardinals on fourth down inside the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs lead was well out of reach as they were up 46-12 at the time.
Luther Burden injury: 5-star Mizzou freshman leaves Florida game in a lot of pain
Luther Burden enjoyed a good start to his college football career despite later suffering an ankle injury that hampered his progress and ultimately failing to find much involvement in Eli Drinkwitz’s offense at Missouri. The Tigers freshman, though, may have sustained a major setback at Florida on Saturday. In...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes
Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured. At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of October 10th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of October 10th includes pothole patching at several locations across northwest Missouri and in the local counties. Specific projects in the local counties include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – continued resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to...
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival
Stretches of road around Stephens Lake Park will be closed this weekend during the Roots N Blues Festival. The post Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
This Missouri High School Student Saved a Police Officer’s Life
You never know when you'll be in a situation where someone's life is on the line, but that's what happened to a Missouri high school student who is credited with saving a police officer's life who was injured in a shooting. NewsNation shared an interview with Ava Donegan, a 17-year-old...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
