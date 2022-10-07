ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL

Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen

Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
NME

WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound

WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
MUSIC
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Puth
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
MUSIC
Glamour

Charlie Puth Doesn’t Care About Having the Hit Song Anymore

Charlie Puth is a study in contradictions: a habitually private person with a tendency to overshare, sometimes to the point of TMI. A perfectionist who counter-intuitively loves to leak his unpolished drafts and demos. A shitposter with the emotional range to drop a tasteful nude on Instagram one week, a tearful TikTok recalling the most brutal breakup of his life the next. That special brand of shamelessness is what makes Puth’s latest release—a bop-filled album called Charlie—so endearingly and inimitably him.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Industry#Restless#Willow#Solid Foundation#New Music
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Preview: Grace Bello Earns Coveted 4-Chair Turn After ‘Magical’ Justin Bieber Cover

Grace Bello starts off her Blind Audition strong in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Voice. She showcases her beautiful vocals right away singing Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which causes John Legend to turn his red chair first. Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello follow John’s lead by turning their red chair. Gwen Stefani holds out until the very end.
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Steve Kaul Ankles CAA for APA; Adam Lambert Signs With Warner Music U.K.’s EastWest Records

APA has announced that music industry veteran agent Steve Kaul has joined the company in the role of senior vice president, global music, it was announced on Oct. 6. “We have great respect for Steve and have actually tried to bring him to APA for many years now going all the way back his days at The Agency Group and we are excited he now is with us and will lend a great deal of expertise and leadership to our Nashville operation,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA and by Bruce Solar, head of music, who worked with Kaul at...
MUSIC
The News & Observer

Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.

Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live debut of tribute track, Eddie

Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

7 of John Lennon’s Favorite Songs

… and the rest of the 40 songs off his long-lost “Jukebox“. Constantly devouring music, John Lennon had his own personal jukebox in tow after purchasing a Swiss-Made KB Discomatic in 1965. Lennon filled his antiquated music box with 40 of his favorite 45s to keep him “company” on tour.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy