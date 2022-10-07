Read full article on original website
Peak bird migration continues over the Brazos Valley this weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lights out, Texas! That is the campaign in place by Texan Nature in this peak time of bird migration in the Lone Star State. While the migration period runs between August 15th and November 30th, this weekend will continue to bring the peak intensity of birds flying south for the winter over much of the Midwest, Southern US, Texas, and the Brazos Valley.
A&M Veterinary Emergency Team deployed by Gov. Abbott to assist Florida
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies have been deployed to Florida to help both people and animals following Hurricane Ian. More than 100 personnel and 80 search and rescue dogs from Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET), Texas A&M Agrilife, Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Division of Emergency Management are on the ground in Florida to serve those in need.
Flu Season
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer. He said he wants to “make sure the relationship between a woman and her doctor is secure.”. East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. East Texas...
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Texas Renaissance Festival returns for 48th year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huzzah! It’s the time of year thousands look forward to. Saturday marks the beginning of the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival. The festival’s King and Queen are excited to welcome everyone to eight weeks of celebrations on 60 acres of a forested village with beautiful gardens, eight main stages, 400 artisans and craftsmen and a lot of food. The King said the festival is a transformative experience that takes you away from all the worries of life.
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
Saturday Weather Trivia
Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Better shots at rain arrive later next week!. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. High Fire Danger today. Friday...
NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now
The school teamed up with East Texas Community Health Services to put on a free drive-thru flu shot event. Everyone is welcome to stop by to receive their flu shot. CHRISTUS Health battles worker shortage with opportunity fairs. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT. |. “We designed this...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky man found out he had a $1 million winning Powerball ticket months after finally checking his numbers. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, had a stack of tickets dating back to June when he sat down recently to go through them.
