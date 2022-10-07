Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
11 Peaceful Bed & Breakfasts In Texas To Book Now
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Culturally, as well as geographically, Texas is huge. The Lone Star state has made an outsized footprint on the American cultural landscape thanks to its rich history and the colorful character of its many proud residents. Done right, a trip to Texas is as much about meeting people as it is about seeing sights.
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Reasons You’ll Love Visiting Texas In The Fall
It’s no secret that Texas is hot! While Texas is known for reaching triple digits in the summer, the fall brings a welcome change as cooler temperatures make their way into the Lone Star State. Thankfully, these cooler temperatures equate to loads of reasons to visit Texas in the fall!
travelawaits.com
5 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In The South
Ranging from Florida to Texas, each of these cities has a long and interesting history. They have unique blends of cultures that make them more accepting of the unknown. It’s not surprising their hotels have spirits that want to remain there. All the hotels below are members of the...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
You Will No Longer Be Ticketed For Jaywalking In This State In 2023 — Here’s Where
California is officially doing away with jaywalking laws. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the Freedom to Walk bill into law, and it takes effect in 2023. The legislation ends ticketing for jaywalking unless doing so leads to “an immediate danger of a collision.”. Jaywalking laws have been on the...
travelawaits.com
Popular Kentucky Attraction Eyeing Record Visitation — Plan Ahead So You Don’t Miss Out
Kentucky is a mecca of sorts for bourbon lovers. After all, nearly all of the world’s bourbon is distilled there in 42 distilleries spread out along what’s officially known as the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. To say the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a popular tourist attraction is an understatement....
Comments / 0