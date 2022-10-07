ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Peaceful Bed & Breakfasts In Texas To Book Now

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Culturally, as well as geographically, Texas is huge. The Lone Star state has made an outsized footprint on the American cultural landscape thanks to its rich history and the colorful character of its many proud residents. Done right, a trip to Texas is as much about meeting people as it is about seeing sights.
9 Amazing Reasons You’ll Love Visiting Texas In The Fall

It’s no secret that Texas is hot! While Texas is known for reaching triple digits in the summer, the fall brings a welcome change as cooler temperatures make their way into the Lone Star State. Thankfully, these cooler temperatures equate to loads of reasons to visit Texas in the fall!
5 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In The South

Ranging from Florida to Texas, each of these cities has a long and interesting history. They have unique blends of cultures that make them more accepting of the unknown. It’s not surprising their hotels have spirits that want to remain there. All the hotels below are members of the...
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
