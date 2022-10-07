Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
DIY costumes for the family
MILWAUKEE - Do you watch shows and movies on Netflix? As we get ready for Halloween, lifestyle expert Veena Goel Crownholm shares easy DIY, budget-friendly costumes from your favorite Netflix shows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino talks with 'To Leslie' cast
MILWAUKEE - She's a single mom struggling to provide for her son when she wins the lottery and a chance at a good life. But, that money doesn't last for long, and now she's forced to make a difficult choice. Gino Salomone recently sat down with the cast of ‘To Leslie.’
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage
At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
spectrumnews1.com
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
Milwaukee native runs fastest marathon time ever for an American woman
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FPC Live music venues; workforce commitments to Milwaukee labor
MILWAUKEE - FPC Live announced on Monday, Oct. 10 that it has completed agreements with local organizations around the construction and labor for its proposed two-venue project located in Milwaukee's Deer District. A news release says the project labor agreement (PLA) with the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council includes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
75th anniversary at Old Wisconsin Sausage
This year marks the 75th Anniversary for a local sausage manufacturer that has become an industry leader of meat snacks. Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan at Old Wisconsin Sausage helping them celebrate their handcrafted, hardwood smoked sausages.
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Tango!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Oct. 7 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Tango! He is a 5-month-old puppy currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Tango,...
CBS 58
Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
spectrumnews1.com
How a trip to the salon helped a Milwaukee woman with cancer heal
MILWAUKEE — A typical trip to the hair salon is anything but commonplace for 76-year-old cancer survivor Margie Shellpheffer. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. A solid support system of friends and family is key to recovery. Make routine mammograms a priority, even if there is no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette dining hall worker feeds students for 40 years
MILWAUKEE - For four decades, Lee Allen has fed and fueled the masses. Now, the beloved dining hall worker at Marquette University is being honored for her years of service. "These are some big ole fish," said Lee Allen. Soul food is served in various ways, and Allen is behind...
shepherdexpress.com
Chris Stapleton Captivates at Fiserv Forum
While the definition of “outlaw” has certainly changed since the days of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, three modern-day outlaw country stars took over Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” tour had just a few subtle nods to the eras of country music of the past, a stark contrast to the pop-country hybrids that currently dominate radio play.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later
MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
