Hazel Green man arrested after K9 alerts to possible drugs
A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle.
Murder conviction of Decatur man upheld in appeals court
A Decatur man who wanted to have his murder conviction reversed has been denied his appeal, according to a recent announcement.
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
Hartselle Police: Man arrested after stealing $3,500 of copper
A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
Casey White no longer being moved to another jail
(WAFF) - The plan to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County (Ala.) Jail is no longer happening according to online court documents. White is the Alabama inmate who escaped in the spring of 2022 with the help of a corrections officer who was killed while the two were on the run.
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
Small business owner scammed
Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Robert Long is accused of using deception, intimidation force or threat towards the victims. Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary. Updated: 10 hours ago. The superintendent of Morgan County Schools...
Decatur woman arrested in connection with vehicular assault
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a woman in connection with assault charges.
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Prosecutor requests gag order in Casey White’s murder trials
Prosecutors are asking a judge to issue a gag order in Casey White’s murder cases. “This case has received an inordinate amount of coverage from local, State and National media outlets,” Chris Connolly, the district attorney of Lauderdale County, wrote in a court filing on Friday. Connolly said...
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
Marshall County man charged with home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties
More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday. Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged with reckless murder in connection to deadly 2021 crash
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a crash that killed two people and injured five others.
Marshall: Joppa man’s murder conviction appeal denied
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder. Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
