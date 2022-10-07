ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything

MILWAUKEE - Are you in need of a great costume? Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything from Broadway productions and school plays to Halloween and cosplay. Christina Van Zelst is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood with a look at what’s available this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Judge doing 'extraordinary job,' expert says

Witness testimony resumes Monday morning in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later

MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

October fun in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE - Fall is one of the best time to get out and explore outdoor activities. From live theater to a harvest festival, Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares what's up in the Ward in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Halloween pop-up bars in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Bars across Milwaukee are getting into the spooky spirit by transforming into a Halloween pop-up. From a spooky speakeasy to one that's an ode to ‘Hocus Pocus,’ Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some spots you should check out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Week 1 recap, state calls 8 witnesses

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' apology to court; 'I was not raised that way'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette dining hall worker feeds students for 40 years

MILWAUKEE - For four decades, Lee Allen has fed and fueled the masses. Now, the beloved dining hall worker at Marquette University is being honored for her years of service. "These are some big ole fish," said Lee Allen. Soul food is served in various ways, and Allen is behind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6th and Florida accident; driver taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a traffic accident near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a parked black Nissan facing southbound...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Talk Info
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed

OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2019 infant death, Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 months in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, convicted in connection to the 2019 death of infant. A jury found Devion Hughes, 30, guilty of neglecting a child-consequence death on Sept. 2. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy