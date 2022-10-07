Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
EPCSO: Head-on crash in far east El Paso leaves 4 people injured
UPDATE: (7:48 a.m.) - Four people are suffering serious injuries after a head-on crash in far east El Paso county, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson could not confirm how many people were in each car, but could only confirm the crash was...
KVIA
Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit
EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on North Fabens Rd.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a semi-trailer flatbed truck that was stuck on the roadway in Fabens on Sunday, Oct. 9. At approximately 11:59 a.m., a deputy called out over the radio to the Sheriff’s Office concerning a train that was approaching an intersection where a semi-trailer […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jack-knifed semi snarls traffic for hours; no injuries, roads back open in NW El Paso
UPDATE: On October 9th, 2022, at 11:20 a.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were advised a semi-trailer had jack-knifed and was blocking traffic on I-10 westbound at mile marker 3. There are no injuries reported on this motor vehicle accident. There is a road closure, traffic is being diverted at Transmountain Rd. exit, and […]
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials reported that a crash occurred at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
KVIA
Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens
UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Crash sends multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries in Northeast El Paso￼
EL PASO, Texas– Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning. It happened on McCombs and Rheims near Dolphin Terrace Elementary School. According to first responders, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participates in job fair at Holloman Air Force Base
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participated in a job fair at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The job fair took place Sept. 29 and Alexa Enciso from human resources, Deputy Carolina Perez and Detention Officer Marlette Hidalgo represented the department in its efforts to recruit from […]
El Paso County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all El Paso County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Oct 10th. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11th. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the following Monday, Oct. 17. CLOSED• All […]
KVIA
One person left with severe injuries after a Sunday morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was seriously injured in an early morning collision in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened near the intersection of Prince Edward Ave and Yarmouth Lane. The call came in as a Motor Vehicle Accident, just before 4 a.m., according to First Responders. Officials have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Customs officers stop 15-year-old meth smuggler in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Customs officials thwarted an attempt by a 15-year-old boy to smuggle methamphetamine into the U.S. by strapping the narcotics to his legs, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 7, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
Why Is Parking At The El Paso County Coliseum Such A Huge Pain
Getting in and out of the coliseum parking lot is tough, especially the "getting in" part. Along with a zillion other people, we inched our way into the El Paso County Coliseum for Disney On Ice last night. Literally, inched. "Family" shows always draw huge crowds and last night was...
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
Comments / 0