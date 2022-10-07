ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit

EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
KTSM

Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on North Fabens Rd.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a semi-trailer flatbed truck that was stuck on the roadway in Fabens on Sunday, Oct. 9. At approximately 11:59 a.m., a deputy called out over the radio to the Sheriff’s Office concerning a train that was approaching an intersection where a semi-trailer […]
KTSM

One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with El Paso Police department are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at Louisville and Piedras. According to EPPD, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further information was provided. This is a developing story and will be updated as details become […]
KVIA

Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens

UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
KTSM

El Paso County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all El Paso County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Oct 10th. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11th. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the following Monday, Oct. 17. CLOSED• All […]
KVIA

One person left with severe injuries after a Sunday morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was seriously injured in an early morning collision in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened near the intersection of Prince Edward Ave and Yarmouth Lane. The call came in as a Motor Vehicle Accident, just before 4 a.m., according to First Responders. Officials have...
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 7, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
KTSM

El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
