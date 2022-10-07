Read full article on original website
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
Inside Indiana Business
Around INdiana headlines: Baylor Trucking acquired & Rural Road to Recovery
How are Indiana’s small cities and towns doing as they continue on the road to recovery from COVID-19? Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joins us to discuss feedback she’s receiving from targeted rural communities around the state.
hoosieragtoday.com
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
nomadlawyer.org
VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA
Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
wfft.com
State Farm releases annual data for vehicle vs. animal collisions
INDIANA (WFFT) - State Farm has released its annual vehicle vs. animal collision data. Indiana has ranked 14th in the nation for animal collision claims. Claims include deer, dogs, raccoons, and farm animals. According to State Farm's data, Indiana drivers have a 1 in 96 chance of hitting an animal...
cbs4indy.com
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
cbs4indy.com
Frost ahead Sunday morning for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning will feature frost across Indiana as temperatures drop Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A frost advisory is in effect across Central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, and winds begin to calm down, areas of frost will form. Put away sensitive plants or cover them up tonight ahead of your evening plans.
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana food banks welcome federal SNAP benefit boost, but say it’s not enough
The maximum amount of money people can get from the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, increased 12.5 percent starting this month. The adjustment would mean that a family of four getting maximum benefits from SNAP now get $939 a week instead of $835. “Every...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
wevv.com
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help. Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight. Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight. Duties include...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
More EV charging stations on the way to Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana is inching closer to having more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Federal Highway Administration recently approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. “One of the goals of that plan is […]
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police warns drivers to prepare for fall seasonal hazards
(WANE) — The Indiana State Police warned Hoosier drivers Friday about potential fall seasonal hazards and the problems they can cause. The Institute of Highway Safety says autumn typically brings a sharp increase in the amount of car versus animal insurance claims, with most of the claims involving deer, and there are approximately 1.5 million deer collisions each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
sbadamsthetower.com
The Impact of Indiana House Bill 1296
On July 1, 2022, Indiana House Bill 1296 went into effect, deeming it no longer necessary to obtain a permit nor license to carry a handgun in Indiana. In the course of the three months since this bill was passed, there have been eight mass shootings in Indiana, as well as local incidents involving firearms. It’s time for reform.
