To our readers: the Del Mar Times, Carmel Valley News and Solana Beach Sun are going bigger

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Dear readers,

The Del Mar Times, Carmel Valley News and Solana Beach Sun are now BIGGER and better than ever.

The Los Angeles Times has come to our newspapers' rescue. San Diego’s sole offset printer went out of business in August, causing printing chaos among local publishers. Starting this week, your print edition of the Times, News and Sun is now taller so that we can run on the presses of our parent company.

We’ve had to make this change almost overnight, so watch during the next few weeks as we enrich the design and bring you even more news in our expanded format.

You also can look for your usual delivery from us and around the community on Fridays.

Phyllis Pfeiffer, publisher

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

