msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
daystech.org

Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
teslarati.com

IDRA finishes 9,000-ton Giga Press; Tesla expecting it any day now

IDRA Group announced that it has finished building and testing the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to build Tesla’s Cybertruck. In May, IDRA shared a video detailing the assembly of the massive machine. The company said that it is the first to build these large machines designed...
Jalopnik

Automakers Can Reduce Dealer Markups With a Simple Policy

Most dealers are suffering from inventory shortages and this has created a market where most new cars sell for over the MSRP. We have covered cases of extreme price gouging. Although dealer franchise laws limit the leverage an automaker has to stop this, there is a relatively simple solution if the manufacturers are actually serious about putting consumers first.
generalaviationnews.com

Engine fails after top overhaul

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I hired Company at ZZZ1 to...
TechCrunch

Recalled EV? Automakers shouldn’t get to count it toward fleetwide fuel economy

The fix? The company didn’t have one nor could it tell me when it might. Having covered recalls like this before, I figured we’d be in it for the long haul. And I was right. A few days ago, nearly eight months after the recall first went out, Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, said it had a fix. There would be a software update and dealers would inspect and replace any suspect batteries.
Benzinga

Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report

Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment. The safety issue led to the automaker recalling 2,700 units worldwide. Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported. In...
freightwaves.com

Truck brake-light exemption denied despite industry support

An application from a company specializing in pulsating brake lights for trucks has been denied by federal regulators despite strong support from the trucking industry. Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Intellistop Inc., which makes a device that prompts preexisting brake lights to pulse briefly for added safety when brakes are engaged (see video, below), had sought an industrywide exemption from federal regulations that require all commercial vehicles be equipped with steady-burning brake lamps.
cstoredecisions.com

All-In-One DC Fast EV Charger

BTC POWER introduced its 180 kW All-In-One (AiO) DC Fast Charger, providing an 80% EV battery charge in as little as 12.5 minutes. The 180kW AiO has two touchscreen options of 15 inches or 32 inches, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging, and up to 500A. BTC POWER focused its...
