Piketon’s 2022 Homecoming Court announced
Piketon High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The court includes: Freshman Attendant Piper Brodess, Sophomore Attendant Megan Curley, Junior Attendant Brooklynn Hart, Sophomore Representative Hayden Klinker, Senior Queen Candidate Emily Mullett, Senior Representative Oren Harris, Senior Queen Candidate Izzy Hablitzel, Senior Representative Dawson Montgomery, Senior Queen Candidate Trinity Spencer, Senior Representative Alan Austin, Junior Attendant Grace Hauck, Sophomore Attendant Lexi Slone, and Freshman Attendant Brenlee Harriss. The 2022 Homecoming football game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 when the Redstreaks take on the visiting Westfall Mustangs. The homecoming ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0