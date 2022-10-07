ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals

MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose

CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
NH Chronicle: International sweets made right here in NH

Tonight, it's a trip around the world for your taste buds. From Syria to Trinidad and Tobago, and even a bit of Italy, these three New Hampshire bakeries are using ingredients from their homelands to bring sweet smiles to Granite State dessert lovers. Plus, a hotline that turned 50 last...
CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital

HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
40 Things Leaf Peepers Say That Drive Mainers Batty

Here they come...the leaf peepers! They are arriving from all over the world by planes, trains, automobiles, and giant cruise ships!. It's amazing how little people from away know about Maine. Many people don't know that we are even a state!. Many have little clue when it comes to lobsters,...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
