Ukraine holds line with Western arms, but needs more
First there was a teasing crackle of small arms fire then a burst of sharp bangs as Ukrainian assault infantry fired their US-made grenade launder at the Russian positions opposite. On Wednesday, soldiers of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry loaded their launcher from a crate of 40 millimetre grenades and set it on its low tripod in a thicket of trees and brush near their position.
Why warning Putin of ‘catastrophic consequences’ isn’t enough
Strategic sagacity in dealing with Russia is not our strong suit. After the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, we sprinted toward a Belle Epoque with Russia. A young Navy lieutenant in 1993 was more grounded in his report: “Regenerating Russia as the superpower successor to the Soviet Union will be a threat to the security of Ukraine and Europe. … The willingness to allow Russia to become the sole nuclear and economic power to emerge from the Soviet Union is a dangerous prospect for Western security. … The United States will have assisted in creating a regime that is a serious threat to the democratic community of states. Were Russia to embark on a campaign to reconstitute, what options would the West have?”
U.S. rethinks Saudi ties after OPEC+ adjustments
Washington is growing increasingly frustrated with its relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly after OPEC and its allies agreed to adjust their production allotments lower come November.
Casino tycoon Wynn defeats U.S. lawsuit over Chinese agent claims
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Casino magnate Steve Wynn cannot be ordered to register with the U.S. Department of Justice as a foreign agent of China, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., said on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
France tries to break oil refinery strike as drivers line up for gas
The French government has ordered staff at an ExxonMobil refinery to return to work, taking the extraordinary measure after a weeks-long strike led to fuel shortages, with drivers lining up for miles to refill their tanks. The energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was requisitioning staff...
News Channel Nebraska
FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to prove dossier claims, senior FBI analyst testifies
Shortly before the 2016 election, the FBI offered retired British spy Christopher Steele "up to $1 million" to prove the explosive allegations in his dossier about Donald Trump, a senior FBI analyst testified Tuesday. The cash offer was made during an overseas October 2016 meeting between Steele and several top...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden acknowledges a 'slight recession' is possible, even if he doesn't think it'll happen
President Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the prospect of a "slight recession" is possible but that he doesn't anticipate it -- even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies. "I don't think there will be a recession. If...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump appeals judge's dismissal of his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and ex-FBI officials over Russia probe
Former President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's decision last month to dismiss his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, several ex-FBI officials and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.
