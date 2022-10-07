Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service
Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android
Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
Gear Patrol
6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
This week, it was reported that the current iPhone SE will be the last iPhone to have Touch ID — it'll be Face ID or nothing moving forward. Google held its big hardware event where it officially announced its newest Pixel smartphone and first Pixel smartwatch. And it looks like if you want to watch 4K videos on YouTube, you're soon going to have to pay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
The best portable chargers and power banks in 2022
Here are the best portable chargers to keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals to preorder at Verizon, AT&T, and more
Looking for a brand-spanking new Android flagship? We've rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 7 deals and Pixel 7 Pro deals to pre-order into one handy page right here. Regardless of whether you're looking to get an unlocked device from the brand itself or opt for a big carrier promotion, you can easily compare all your options with these expertly picked-out recommendations.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Google reportedly has very high hopes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google has reportedly requested more than 8 million units for its Pixel 7 series, the company's biggest order to date for its flagship phones.
TechCrunch
Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals
Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones, and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
NFL・
Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7
Google is looking to up its smartphone game with the Pixel 7, the latest entrant in a competitive corner of personal electronics where it has traditionally been a bit player. "Google has the potential to become a long-term player in the smartphone market," said Bjørhovde.
Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing
In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
NFL・
Google's Pixel Pass should have included the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7
The Pixel 7 is impressive in a lot of ways, but the Pixel Watch is arguably the more important device. While the steep price tag makes sense, Google definitely should have bundled it with the Pixel 7 as part of Pixel Pass.
Apple Forced To Switch Chargers For iPhones in New York State?
Interesting. The days of asking someone if you can borrow their phone charger only to find out that they don't even have the same cord you need might be over. Apple is being forced to get rid of the chargers that they are currently selling and only sell phones that can accommodate a universal charger, the USB-C.
Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max
There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
Consumer Reports.org
Samsung Galaxy A03s Smartphone Review
Most phones these days cost $500 or more. That’s a good chunk of change if all you want is a phone that can make calls, send text messages, and snap photos to send to friends and family. If you don’t place high demands on your phone, the 6.5-inch Samsung...
Comments / 0