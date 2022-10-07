ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service

Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week, it was reported that the current iPhone SE will be the last iPhone to have Touch ID — it'll be Face ID or nothing moving forward. Google held its big hardware event where it officially announced its newest Pixel smartphone and first Pixel smartwatch. And it looks like if you want to watch 4K videos on YouTube, you're soon going to have to pay.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Verizon Customers#The Jbl Party Box Speaker#Apple One Apple Music#Apple Arcade#Android
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
TechRadar

The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals to preorder at Verizon, AT&T, and more

Looking for a brand-spanking new Android flagship? We've rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 7 deals and Pixel 7 Pro deals to pre-order into one handy page right here. Regardless of whether you're looking to get an unlocked device from the brand itself or opt for a big carrier promotion, you can easily compare all your options with these expertly picked-out recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?

It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals

Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones, and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing

In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
NFL
SlashGear

Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max

There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
CELL PHONES
Consumer Reports.org

Samsung Galaxy A03s Smartphone Review

Most phones these days cost $500 or more. That’s a good chunk of change if all you want is a phone that can make calls, send text messages, and snap photos to send to friends and family. If you don’t place high demands on your phone, the 6.5-inch Samsung...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy