Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Gives Carol and Ezekiel a Second Chance in Exclusive Clip
"For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." So decrees the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization celebrating its Founders Day on the next episode of The Walking Dead. After the death of their son Henry — and their marriage — former Kingdom queen Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) separately relocated to the well-off community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). But the Commonwealth is not for the benefit of all. And in this exclusive scene from "A New Deal," airing October 9th on AMC, the coupling formerly known as Carzekiel discusses whether it's befitting to stay or leave. Together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Stars Send Off Show With Goodbye Video: "A Heartfelt Thank You"
"I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you," an emotional Melissa McBride says in a cast farewell video ahead of the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns with its eight last-ever episodes Sunday, October 2, concluding with the series finale on November 20. AMC Networks has released The Walking Dead: Meet the Generation Dead documentary, featuring recorded goodbyes — or see-you-laters — from cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Watch the video below.
msn.com
The Walking Dead season 11, episode 18 review: 'Setting things up for the endgame'
Warning! This review contains major spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 18. "I think the most important thing is that we're together," Lauren Cohan's Maggie tells Daryl, Carol, and a few of the others early on – a line that could as easily apply to the series as the fictitious events it depicts. Following Part 3's action-packed opener, the dialogue-heavy 'A New Deal' slows things down to focus on character, and it's all the better for it, as it reunites a lot of players that haven't shared scenes in a long ol' time.
‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con
The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead Teases a Simmering Conflict In a New Clip
Last Sunday’s part-three premiere of The Walking Dead was somewhat underwhelming, especially as it kicked off the series’ final eight episodes. But that looks to be changing soon if this new trailer can be trusted, as the fight between the Alexandrians and the Commonwealth reaches a new simmering point.
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Gun Returns on The Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is a gunslinger without a gun. After firing it a final time to save his family and friends from a walker horde in Season 9, Rick's Colt Python .357 Magnum revolver was left behind when he was shuttled away aboard a CRM helicopter. Six years after Rick vanished, his partner Michonne (Danai Gurira) handed the weapon down to their daughter, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). But like the peace-seeking cowboys in westerns of old, the 11-year-old gunfighter has holstered her father's gun upon settling back into civilization: the Commonwealth of Ohio.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season
The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
The Walking Dead shares special memories and future previews ahead of final episodes
Though the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season are already airing, the cast took their last bittersweet bow this weekend at New York City Comic-Con. Moderated as always by Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick, the panel consisted of Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Michael James Shaw, and Paola Lázaro.
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Watch Daryl Take a Stab at Vengeance — Plus, Here's Lookin' at You, Rick Grimes
After 11 seasons, there are three things we all know about The Walking Dead. 1. If a B player suddenly gets a lot of dialogue, they won’t survive the episode. 2. Heroes have much better aim than villains. And 3. Daryl is somebody on whose bad side you do not want to be. So you can well imagine how poorly it goes for Lance in the opening minutes of Sunday’s episode (which premieres on AMC at 9/8c). You’d be hard-pressed, too, to say that Pamela’s right-hand man doesn’t deserve what he gets — and then some. Dude threatened Hershel, for Pete’s...
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus gives a thumbs up to fans as he and co-stars make their way to promotional event in NYC for 11th and final season
The last eight episodes of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premiered this past week on AMC. As part of the last promotional push for the post-apocalyptic horror series, some of the stars, and one of the creative minds behind-the-scenes, attended the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum in New York City on Saturday.
The Walking Dead Recap: Rest in Pieces, [Spoiler] — Plus, Look Who's in Love
What’s that sound you hear? Likely the entire audience of The Walking Dead saying in unison “Finally!” because a certain character that we’ve loathed since the moment they were introduced at last was turned into Walker Chow. But let’s not rush to that happiest of endings — happy for us, anyway. Let’s first set the table, so to speak, for the main course. Early on in “A New Deal,” Daryl’s standoff with Lance’s troopers was concluded by Carol’s timely arrival with Pamela and Mercer. Carol, as hinted at last week, had struck a deal with the Commonwealth’s governor that would allow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death
She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
'Wednesday' Trailer Reveals Who Plays Uncle Fester In Addams Family Spinoff Series
Netflix has kept the identity of the actor portraying the iconic character hidden until now.
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0