Age-friendly business practices and hiring older adults is the topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s virtual coffee chat set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The U.S. workforce is aging at a rapid rate. It is estimated that 25% of workers in the U.S. and U.K. will be over the age of 55 by the year 2025. To continue to grow the economy, businesses must reevaluate their practices to bring older people back to work, while giving them meaningful roles.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO