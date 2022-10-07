Read full article on original website
Council committee agendas this week include more discussion on downtown BID, future Hwy 99 work
The Edmonds City Council is meeting in committees this week, with two of them scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 (Finance Committee at 5 p.m. and Parks and Public Works at 7:30 p.m.) followed by a third (Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee) at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Five new applicants for Pos. 7 Edmonds City Council seat, plus 10 return from earlier process
Fifteen people have applied for the Position 7 Edmonds City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Laura Johnson in September. Ten of those are among the original 17 candidates seeking the vacant Position 1 council seat filled in September with the appointment of Dave Teitzel — and have asked to be considered for the new opening.
School board Oct. 11 agenda includes Smarter Balanced test results, approval of superintendent search consultant
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 business meeting is set to receive results from spring quarter 20202 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) testing. The SBA consists of both math and English language tests and can be used to meet a student’s graduation pathway requirement.
Edmonds to mark Indigenous Peoples Day Monday
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a U.S. holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The City of Edmonds is also marking the day — on Monday, Oct. 10 — for the fifth year. In September 2017, the Edmonds City Council passed...
Nightly closures starting Monday at I-5 and 236th ST SW due to Sound Transit work
As early as Monday, Oct.10, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the collector-distributor (C/D) lane from Interstate 5 to 236th Street Southwest. This work will require the closure of the I-5 northbound on-ramps from SR 104 as well as the C/D lane from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 10-27, excluding weekends.
Edmonds scenic: Saturday at sunset

Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones. Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior...
Hiring older adults topic of Economic Alliance coffee chat Oct. 11
Age-friendly business practices and hiring older adults is the topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s virtual coffee chat set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The U.S. workforce is aging at a rapid rate. It is estimated that 25% of workers in the U.S. and U.K. will be over the age of 55 by the year 2025. To continue to grow the economy, businesses must reevaluate their practices to bring older people back to work, while giving them meaningful roles.
Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
‘Did You Know’ program for veterans at Edmonds Food Bank Oct. 12
Matt Durkee, director of the Veterans Resource Center at Edmonds College, will speak about his work on military service members’ trauma as well as the student veterans transition process during a “Did You Know” program at the Edmonds Food Bank Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Edmonds Food Bank...
A fond farewell Saturday to the 2022 Edmonds Museum Summer Market season
On Oct. 8, the Edmonds Historical Museum will host the last day of the Edmonds Summer Market for the 2022 season. The season started off damp and gloomy with many rainy Saturdays but as the summer approached, the days became brighter, warmer and infinitely more hospitable for shoppers, visitors and vendors alike.
Record turnout as canines ‘put on the dog’ at Halloween Howl
A record 46 canines showed up in their spooky best Saturday at the Edmonds dog park south of Marina Beach to compete for prizes and bragging rights in the annual Halloween Howl sponsored by Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE). “We’ve been doing this for years,” commented Diane Buckshnis, who in...
