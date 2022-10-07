Read full article on original website
Parents Of Missing 14-Year-OId Receive Photo Showing Her Injured And Unwell
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Colorado took a disturbing turn after her parents received a photograph of their daughter. Chloe Campbell was last seen on September 30 at a high school football game. When she never returned home, her parents contacted the police, but they suggested she wasn't kidnapped. Instead, they told the Campbells that their daughter likely ran away.
Failed to Mention News - The Tight Neck Edition
We open with the great Jeff Oskay and his Failed to Mention News. An American tourist has been arrested in the Vatican for breaking busts when he could not meet the Pope, who calls in and shares a piece of his mind. Pipe Major Paul Burns is the official piper of the King of England, and he gently wakes Charles III with his pipe instead of an alarm clock.
Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City
An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
Pitbull Meets Viral TikToker Who Got A Tattoo Of His Head On A Pit Bull
2 months ago TikToker Ryan O'Malley went viral for a creative tattoo that featured Pitbull's head on an actual pit bull dog. It seems the rapper was delighted by the strange tattoo because he actually invited O'Malley to his show in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5th. To show off...
Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii
A man in California started a more than 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii on June 21,… The post Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii appeared first on Outsider.
Siblings passed each other for years before finding out they are related: 'My world is complete now'
'It's unexplainable. Like you can't make that up,' she said. 'My husband keeps saying, 'This is some stuff out of a movie.''
