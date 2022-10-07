ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Semi-truck rollover crash causes I-10 west at Vinton lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 west at Vinton were closed. El Paso police responded to a semi-truck rollover Sunday morning. Traffic was being detoured at the Transmountain exit to Gateway West. El Police dispatch reported the call at 11:18 a.m. The crash cleared at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Heavy police activity in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A heavy police presence is reported on Ascension Road in Far East El Paso on Monday morning. The road is closed in both directions. We are looking to get more information on this incident. We will update you both on-air and online. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
KFOX 14

Pedestrian, driver safety projects on Dyer Street nearing completion

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has completed construction at some of northeast El Paso's busiest intersections however, the department said a second project is well underway. TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said crews have completed work for the "Raised Median Project” which will improve...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Local barber shop puts on expo to benefit school

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Glory Road Barber Shop hosted the Sun City Barber Expo this Sunday. Kicks n Boba hosted the mini block party Sunday afternoon. The beauty and grooming showcase allowed barbers and cosmetologists the chance to show off their haircutting skills. People attending the expo had...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
EL PASO, TX

