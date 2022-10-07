Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Semi-truck rollover crash causes I-10 west at Vinton lane closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 west at Vinton were closed. El Paso police responded to a semi-truck rollover Sunday morning. Traffic was being detoured at the Transmountain exit to Gateway West. El Police dispatch reported the call at 11:18 a.m. The crash cleared at...
KFOX 14
Heavy police activity in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A heavy police presence is reported on Ascension Road in Far East El Paso on Monday morning. The road is closed in both directions. We are looking to get more information on this incident. We will update you both on-air and online. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian, driver safety projects on Dyer Street nearing completion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has completed construction at some of northeast El Paso's busiest intersections however, the department said a second project is well underway. TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said crews have completed work for the "Raised Median Project” which will improve...
KFOX 14
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
KFOX 14
El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
KFOX 14
Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
KFOX 14
University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
KFOX 14
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Canutillo running back dodges tackles on third touchdown drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes Canutillo running back LJ Martin. Martin received the pitch and then dodged multiple tackle attempts on his third touchdown drive of the night. The Standford commit pinballed his way through and refused to...
KFOX 14
Local barber shop puts on expo to benefit school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Glory Road Barber Shop hosted the Sun City Barber Expo this Sunday. Kicks n Boba hosted the mini block party Sunday afternoon. The beauty and grooming showcase allowed barbers and cosmetologists the chance to show off their haircutting skills. People attending the expo had...
KFOX 14
Game of the Week: Del Valle makes comeback to secure win at home against Parkland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week seven of high school football was Del Valle vs. Parkland. Del Valle came out on top 20 to 14 over Parkland. Early on Jesse Ramos with Del Valle rushed through Parkland's defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
KFOX 14
2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces non-profit awarded grant to increase accessibility to mental health resources
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. KFOX14 spoke...
KFOX 14
El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
KFOX 14
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
