Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Marie (Molly) Shore McKellar, obituary
Marie (Molly) Shore McKellar died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Lincolnville on December 30 2021. She was 66. Molly will be best remembered for her deep love of animals and boundless energy for caring and advocating for them. She spent a lifetime learning about animals of all kinds and applying this knowledge to improve their quality of life. Molly led her family in rescuing countless horses, dogs, cats, birds, and wildlife of all kinds. She also cared deeply for people and volunteered many hours helping kids and teenagers who needed a mentor or a place to stay.
penbaypilot.com
Tobby W. Stinson, obituary
WASHINGTON — Tobby W. Stinson, 45, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, leaving behind his dad, Walter Stinson, and his partner Mary of South Hope; his brother, Corey Sukeforth of Camden; his sister, Tiffeny McDonald of Searsport; and his sons Evan and Zachary and their mother Jen of Jefferson.
penbaypilot.com
Mark A. Bartholomew, obituary
ST. GEORGE — Major (US Army retired) Mark A. Bartholomew was born March 19, 1940, in Ware, Massachusetts to Colonel Lisle Bartholomew and Vera Mensch Bartholomew. Diagnosed with aggressive cancer on Monday, September 19, he died peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.
penbaypilot.com
Frank J. Baudanza, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Frank J. Baudanza, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, October 5, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Rockland, July 2, 1939 he was the son of Francesco and Eleanor Gray Baudanza. Educated locally he was a 1958 graduate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 30 - Oct. 4. Kane T. Ackley, 37, of Belfast, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Aug. 27, 2019, three years in prison with all but three months suspended, two years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Oct. 3, 2019, three months in jail and $400 fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
13th Annual Joy to be Bald Cancer Fundraiser for Lisa Mosher
** MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 - PULLED PORK DINNER to benefit LISA MOSHER **. Where: Dockside Family Restaurant, 30 Main Street, Belfast. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. The 13th Annual Joy to be Bald event will be held in two parts this year, to benefit two local recipients, Lisa Mosher and Pete Lovejoy. The first...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Sept. 5-16. Belfast. Judith A. Hall to James J. Martin II. Ursula M. and Ryen G. Munro to Darryl C. and Stewart C.W. Allen. Randall W. & Jacqueline E. Curtis Irrevocable Trust to Ingraham...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
penbaypilot.com
Vote for Chip Curry Nov. 8
A while back this polite dad came into my workplace, Waterfall Arts, the old Anderson School in Belfast. He wanted to know if he could install lights for night hockey at the community skating rink out back, so more folks could enjoy the ice. I saw him again, chaperoning his daughters’ class on a visit to our art gallery. He was friendly, outgoing and clearly responsive to community needs. This, in a nutshell, is Chip Curry, currently running for re-election to the State Senate District 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Join me in re-electing Janet Mills, an outstanding leader and public servant
With so much at stake in the Nov. 8 election, it is clear we need principled and strong leadership in Augusta. Governor Janet Mills has proven her commitment to a vision of Maine First through hard work, collaboration and action. As a parent, grandparent and retired teacher, I am thrilled...
Testimonies continue for 3-year-old murder trial in Stockton Springs
BELFAST, Maine — The trial continued Friday for Jessica Trefethan, who pled not guilty to depraved indifference murder in connection to the death of her three-year-old son, Maddox, in June of 2021. The prosecution continued calling witnesses to the stand Friday. Some of the witnesses included Trefethan's mother, Sherry...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
wabi.tv
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. His body...
Central Maine Town Selling Theater… CHEAP!
Normally, at least here in the United States, businesses like movie theaters are owned by private citizens (or companies). Not in the case of a theater in the town of Pittsfield, Maine. According to the KJ, the Town of Pittsfield is trying to sell a long closed theater located on...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
penbaypilot.com
Lucy Mae Dublin, notice
BELFAST — Lucy Mae Dublin, 92, of Belfast, passed away on October 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. At her request, there will not be any service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
Comments / 0