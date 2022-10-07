ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 30 - Oct. 4. Kane T. Ackley, 37, of Belfast, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Aug. 27, 2019, three years in prison with all but three months suspended, two years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Oct. 3, 2019, three months in jail and $400 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

13th Annual Joy to be Bald Cancer Fundraiser for Lisa Mosher

** MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 - PULLED PORK DINNER to benefit LISA MOSHER **. Where: Dockside Family Restaurant, 30 Main Street, Belfast. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. The 13th Annual Joy to be Bald event will be held in two parts this year, to benefit two local recipients, Lisa Mosher and Pete Lovejoy. The first...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
BELFAST, ME
I-95 FM

Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
HANCOCK, ME
92 Moose

Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?

Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Stewardship Education Alliance and Schooner Appledore sail together

Barbara Kent Lawrence, of the Stewardship Education Alliance, provided a summary of a recent S.E.A. cruise aboard the Schooner Appledore. Friends of S.E.A. enjoyed a splendid sunset cruise aboard Schooner Appledore celebrating the S.E.A. mission: increase community awareness of ways to be better stewards of our local watersheds. And - they had a lot of fun! Schooner Appledore provided the trip as well as drinks, and 16 Bayview, Blaze Brewing Company, the Camden Deli, French & Brawn, Laugh Loud Smile Big cupcake company, and The Red Barn donated delicious food. Schooner Appledore also gave 6 baskets of prizes each including 2 tickets for another cruise and Appdelore great! Even a gentle sunset contributed.
CAMDEN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

October Food Security resources

Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jefferson: 72 Gardiner Road, 315-1134. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St.,...
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
ORONO, ME
97.5 WOKQ

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Frank J. Baudanza, obituary

SOUTH THOMASTON — Frank J. Baudanza, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, October 5, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Rockland, July 2, 1939 he was the son of Francesco and Eleanor Gray Baudanza. Educated locally he was a 1958 graduate...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 2. Andrea Merrifield, 38, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
LAMOINE, ME
WPFO

Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide

ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
ORRINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County deed transfers

BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Sept. 5-16. Belfast. Judith A. Hall to James J. Martin II. Ursula M. and Ryen G. Munro to Darryl C. and Stewart C.W. Allen. Randall W. & Jacqueline E. Curtis Irrevocable Trust to Ingraham...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

