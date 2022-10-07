Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 30 - Oct. 4. Kane T. Ackley, 37, of Belfast, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Aug. 27, 2019, three years in prison with all but three months suspended, two years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Oct. 3, 2019, three months in jail and $400 fine.
penbaypilot.com
13th Annual Joy to be Bald Cancer Fundraiser for Lisa Mosher
** MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 - PULLED PORK DINNER to benefit LISA MOSHER **. Where: Dockside Family Restaurant, 30 Main Street, Belfast. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. The 13th Annual Joy to be Bald event will be held in two parts this year, to benefit two local recipients, Lisa Mosher and Pete Lovejoy. The first...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
penbaypilot.com
Stewardship Education Alliance and Schooner Appledore sail together
Barbara Kent Lawrence, of the Stewardship Education Alliance, provided a summary of a recent S.E.A. cruise aboard the Schooner Appledore. Friends of S.E.A. enjoyed a splendid sunset cruise aboard Schooner Appledore celebrating the S.E.A. mission: increase community awareness of ways to be better stewards of our local watersheds. And - they had a lot of fun! Schooner Appledore provided the trip as well as drinks, and 16 Bayview, Blaze Brewing Company, the Camden Deli, French & Brawn, Laugh Loud Smile Big cupcake company, and The Red Barn donated delicious food. Schooner Appledore also gave 6 baskets of prizes each including 2 tickets for another cruise and Appdelore great! Even a gentle sunset contributed.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
penbaypilot.com
October Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jefferson: 72 Gardiner Road, 315-1134. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St.,...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
penbaypilot.com
Frank J. Baudanza, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Frank J. Baudanza, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, October 5, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Rockland, July 2, 1939 he was the son of Francesco and Eleanor Gray Baudanza. Educated locally he was a 1958 graduate...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 2. Andrea Merrifield, 38, of...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
WMTW
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Testimonies continue for 3-year-old murder trial in Stockton Springs
BELFAST, Maine — The trial continued Friday for Jessica Trefethan, who pled not guilty to depraved indifference murder in connection to the death of her three-year-old son, Maddox, in June of 2021. The prosecution continued calling witnesses to the stand Friday. Some of the witnesses included Trefethan's mother, Sherry...
WPFO
Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide
ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Sept. 5-16. Belfast. Judith A. Hall to James J. Martin II. Ursula M. and Ryen G. Munro to Darryl C. and Stewart C.W. Allen. Randall W. & Jacqueline E. Curtis Irrevocable Trust to Ingraham...
