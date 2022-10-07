ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents

DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
Queens mom fights for roadside memorial for her daughter

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens mother turned her pain into purpose, fighting for a memorial at the site where her daughter was killed in a crash exactly two years ago.  There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love. And now, the community here in South Ozone Park has come together to help remember the lives of […]
Bryant 56, Southern Connecticut State Uni 10

BRY_Clark 1 run (Gettman kick), 08:51. BRY_Cooper 16 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 03:58. BRY_Ruggieri 7 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 00:17. BRY_Frederick 38 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 13:18. Fourth Quarter. BRY_Clark 2 run (Gettman kick), 14:54. BRY_Cooper 6 pass from Moloney (Gettman kick), 08:49. SCSU_Papallo 6 pass from...
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill

BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
