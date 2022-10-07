Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Related
Register Citizen
West Hartford woman opens sportswear store to honor husband who died playing soccer
WEST HARTFORD — Suzanne McKenzie has opened her first storefront for her sustainable athleisure brand Able Made at the Westfarms shopping center. The West Hartford resident's business is in part a loving tribute to her late soccer-loving husband, Ucal McKenzie, who died in 2009 while they were living in the Boston area.
'A beautiful personality.' Slain football teammate remembered at Half Hollow Hills West game
The jersey of 21-year-old Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez was presented to his mother. Her son was gunned down in Huntington Station back in August 2021.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
East Tremont hair salon owner diagnosed with cancer credits community's support for her comeback
Sedonia Bonnie Croom was welcomed back after she endured treatment and support from all of her clients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents
DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
Queens mom fights for roadside memorial for her daughter
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens mother turned her pain into purpose, fighting for a memorial at the site where her daughter was killed in a crash exactly two years ago. There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love. And now, the community here in South Ozone Park has come together to help remember the lives of […]
Register Citizen
Greenwich Academy selects new head of school: A feminist with a 'solid sense of self'
GREENWICH — Margaret Hazlett was born into an independent-school-educated family. She began attending a private school as a young teen, a high school that had previously been an all-boys school and broadened its reach. She said being one of 30 young women in a class of 110 students made...
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Bryant 56, Southern Connecticut State Uni 10
BRY_Clark 1 run (Gettman kick), 08:51. BRY_Cooper 16 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 03:58. BRY_Ruggieri 7 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 00:17. BRY_Frederick 38 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 13:18. Fourth Quarter. BRY_Clark 2 run (Gettman kick), 14:54. BRY_Cooper 6 pass from Moloney (Gettman kick), 08:49. SCSU_Papallo 6 pass from...
Register Citizen
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Probe Continuing Into Death Of Beloved Hawthorne Widow Struck While Walking Dog: Authorities
Nearly two weeks after a popular 67-year-old Hawthorne widow was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while walking her dog, authorities suddenly announced that they were continuing an investigation into her death. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper didn’t explain why they're now...
NewsTimes
Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill
BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
Long Island woman allegedly hits boy, 15, with her SUV on purpose, drives off
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
Comments / 0