AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
Salata bringing salad bar to the Alliance area of Fort Worth
Salata allows customers to create their own custom salads and wraps. (Courtesy Salata) Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will open in the Alliance Town Center on Oct. 13. This will be its 22nd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the sixth owned by the Pegasus Restaurant Group. The newest location will be at 9611 N. I-35, Ste. 9609, Fort Worth. Members of Salata’s Tastemaker reward program are eligible to receive a free meal on the opening day. The company will also provide a portion of the proceeds from the first day to Operation Smile, an organization that provides cleft surgeries for children. Salata offers salads and wraps with more than 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The Houston-based company has 86 locations in five states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story
This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
Flower Mound restaurant closed, seeking subletter
Just months after reopening under a new brand, Barrel 99 Bar and Grill has closed its doors in Flower Mound. The business owner first opened Makarsee Market at the location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, in April 2021. The eatery primarily promoted its selection of local wines and charcuterie boards, but it closed later that year to rebrand as Barrel 99, which seemed to prioritize its food menu and live music. Barrel 99 opened in March 2022, but its doors are closed again.
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
franchising.com
Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth With a New Location in Alliance Town Center
The new Salata location in Alliance makes healthy meal options even more accessible to North Texas. October 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS - Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Alliance Town Center on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 9611 North Freeway I-35, Ste. 9609 Fort Worth, TX 76177.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
dmagazine.com
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival
Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
dallasexpress.com
Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport
A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
papercitymag.com
Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic
What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
American Airlines to open exclusive 600-room, $250 million hotel in Dallas
The employee-only 'hospitality complex' will be built on a 300-acre corporate campus the Dallas-based air carrier is constructing in Fort Worth.
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Try out these five State Fair of Texas foods if you want the taste of fall
Pumpkin isn't the only flavor of fall. Before there was pumpkin spice lattes there were other foods to signify the beginning of the fall season.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
