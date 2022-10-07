ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

By Wben Com Newsroom
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ggss_0iQE5wx900

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters..

In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis.

Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.

Hochul told the Albany Times Union’s editorial board on Tuesday that she had ordered her counsel’s office to investigate allegations against Bruen.

Among them, according to the newspaper: whether he had shielded a senior human resources official from complaints about her own handling of personnel issues.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York State Police Superintendent Resigns

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen formally resigned Friday. This comes just days after Governor Kathy Hochul said her office was looking into allegations Bruen shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints because of their close working relationship. Governor Hochul said in a statement, "Today I accepted...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Police: 2 teens shot near Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Police say two teenagers were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home on Sunday afternoon.At one point, he says, they were so close, they were right underneath his porch. In incident marks the second scare Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, has had to face in almost three months.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, his family is shaken.Zeldin was not home at the time, but his daughters were. The entire family is okay, but two people who were shot and found on his property, leaving many unanswered questions."I'm standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
RELIGION
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysp#New York State Police#Gun Violence#The Albany Times Union
96.9 WOUR

Certain People In New York Can Now Legally Grow Marijuana At Home

New York State has reached a new milestone when it comes to legalized marijuana. Now, certain people are able to legally grow cannabis at home. No one said it would be quick or easy, right? Although cannabis is legal in New York State now, for both medical and adult-use, the process has not been super quick. There are many steps that the state has taken to begin establishing the cannabis industry.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy