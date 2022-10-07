Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
How Mets’ Buck Showalter Addressed Joe Musgrove’s Ear Check
The New York Mets endured playoff elimination in a win-or-go-home Game 3 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter, skeptical of the nearly spotless pitching performance from Padres starter Joe Musgrove, elected to request a substance check on the 29-year-old veteran. However, this was no regular substance check. As expected, Musgrove’s hands and glove were examined. But crew chief umpire Alfonso Marquez wasn’t done there. Per request of Showalter and the Mets dugout, Musgrove’s ears were also checked with Marquez seen rubbing both in efforts of inspection.
Joe Musgrove made MLB playoff history against lifeless Mets lineup
Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made Major League Baseball playoff history after mowing down a Mets lineup that showed no signs of life.
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Marte, Álvarez on Mets' roster for Wild Card
NEW YORK — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was included on the Mets' roster Friday for the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres and could make his first appearance since Sept. 6.Marte has been sidelined since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller.New York also included 20-year-old Francisco Álvarez, who debuted Sept. 30 and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five games.Marte, the team's regular No. 2 hitter, batted .292 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 18 stolen bases...
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Padres eliminate Mets in do-or-die Game 3 behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start
The San Diego Padres rallied behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start, as the offense capitalized on New York Mets mistakes to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York Mets Wild Card Series Roster Announced
The 26-man Wild Card Series roster for the New York Mets was just shared by the team. Off the bat, two headliners on the roster are All-Star outfielder Starling Marte, who is returning from injury, and rookie catcher, Francisco Alvarez. On the other hand, two notables not on the Wild...
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
