Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster

The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out Sunday

Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hicks suffered a plantar fascia tear in his foot during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Saints, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches should continue to see increased playing time against the Falcons.
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster

The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday

Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis

James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out

Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday

Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.
Texans' Nico Collins: Leads team with 65 yards

Collins had four receptions (six targets) for 65 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Collins led the Texans in receiving for the second week in a row, seeing his role increase at the expense of veteran co-starter Brandin Cooks (four receptions for 20 yards). The 2021 third-round pick has flashed some big-play ability to go along with his 6-foot-4 frame. That said, Collins is entering a bye week and will still have a struggling Davis Mills under center when the Texans take on the Raiders in Week 7.
49ers' Robbie Gould: Won't return Sunday

Gould (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Gould was banged up while making a tackle on a kick return in the third quarter Sunday, and he'll be unavailable down the stretch. His status for next Sunday's game against Atlanta isn't yet clear. Prior to his departure, Gould converted one of two field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries.
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Exits with injury

(abdomen) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Lattimore did not record a tackle before exiting with an apparent abdomen injury at some point during Sunday's game, leaving return for the fourth quarter up in the air. With the Pro Bowler sidelined for the time being, expect Bradley Roby and Chris Harris to take on more prominent roles within the Saints' secondary.
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars

Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand

Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss

Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday

Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday

McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
